York girls travel to Seward, get two wins in golf dual

SEWARD – It was a good visit to Seward Country Club for the York Dukes varsity and junior varsity golf teams as both came away with dual wins on Monday.

York’s varsity carded a score of 179 while Seward was 21 strokes back at 200.

The Dukes’ top golfer was Riley Stuhr, who shot a 41. Piper Fernau ended her day not far behind with a 43 while Abby York had a 47 and Kirsten Fike a 48.

The Dukes’ junior varsity also played well, shooting a 204 to Seward’s 237.

Regin Dunham and Alyssa Alt both shot a 49 while Tatum Holthus and Kadence Foreman each had a 53.

York head coach Josh Miller said Monday’s dual was a perfect example of what his team is capable of if it plays to its abilities.

“Riley, Piper, Regin, Alyssa, and Tatum really played well and took what the golf course gave them,” Miller said. “Each player had situations pop up that could have sent their score sideways, but they persevered and finished off the round in a positive manner. Even though we weren’t able to get all of the girls to score well, I thought our mental game was the best I have seen it.