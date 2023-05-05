YORK – It was a busy week on the tennis courts for the York girls, as they competed twice in as many days with a dual against Crete on Thursday and Friday’s York invite.

The Duke opened with a 7-2 win over the Cardinals and carried that momentum into Friday’s action, as they racked up 23 team points to finish in a tie with Bennington atop the team leaderboard. However, the Badgers ultimately took home the team title on a games-won tiebreaker, where they held a 149-139 edge over York.

Norris finished third with 22 points, while Gothenburg took fourth with 14. Waverly rounded out the top five with seven points.

“York ended up in a tie for first today at the York invite,” head coach Josh Miller said. “Bennington was awarded the championship trophy due to a tie breaker using games won over games played. I was very pleased with the progress we made today on the courts.”

Ellie Peterson continued a strong junior year for the Dukes at lead singles, winning four of five matches to finish as runner-up. Peterson opened with a narrow 9-7 win over Gothenburg’s Emily Cornwell and added 8-1 wins over Waverly (Maddy Brunssen) and Norris (Jessica Craft) in addition to an 8-0 shutout of Holdrege (Ella McClymont).

Her lone loss on the day came against Bennington’s Kailee Bailey in an 8-3 match that was closer than the final score indicated. Bailey finished the day a perfect 5-0 with four 8-0 shutouts and the 8-3 win over Peterson, whose 4-1 outing improved her season record in singles play to 25-2.

At second singles, Lily Nuss also dropped an 8-3 decision to Bennington (Eva Behlen) but won her other four matches to take home a runner-up finish and improve to 20-6 in singles action on the year. The senior’s victories included 8-5 over Gothenburg’s Joey Holland, 8-0 over Holdrege (Maycen Wilson) and Waverly (Sophie Johnson) and 8-2 over Norris (Bella Hecht).

“Ellie fought off an upset bid from Gothenburg early in the day and competed well in her only loss against Bennington,” Miller said. “Lily notched a great win over Norris on her way to a 4-1 record.”

At lead doubles, seniors Mayah Colle and Regin Dunham won four of their five matches to finish second in the bracket. They dropped an 8-4 decision to eventual champs Eizlee Misko and Natalie Roche of Norris but logged 8-2 wins over Gothenburg and Holdrege and 8-6 victories over Bennington and Waverly.

The Dukes’ No. 2 doubles pairing of Megan Wright and Zoey Cornett dropped their third and fourth matches against Norris (8-5) and Bennington (8-2) but still went 3-2 on the day and finished third. Wright and Cornett defeated Waverly and Holdrege by identical 8-2 margins. In their opening match of the day, the duo pulled out a narrow 9-8 (7,3) win over Gothenburg.

“Regin and Mayah had a nice win over Bennington to end their day at 4-1 as well. Zoey and Megan avenged a loss to Gothenburg before losing a couple tough matches to Norris and Bennington to finish at 3-2,” Miller said. “We aren't quite where we want to be yet, but today was a step in the right direction. There are more tough matches next week, so we should be well prepared for the state meet in a couple weeks.”

York 7, Crete 2

The Dukes got on the board early during Thursday’s dual against Crete, as Nuss and Peterson picked up an 8-1 win over Sierra Bond and Hadley Swiercinsky at third doubles. Wright and Cornett followed suit with an 8-5 victory over Ansley Kuntz and Caitlynn Boyle, but Colle and Dunham were unable to complete the doubles sweep as they dropped a tight 9-7 deicison against Reagan Bessler and Sierra Crist.

York similarly controlled the singles matches, where Peterson blanked Bond 8-0 at lead singles and Lael Schwarz added an 8-0 shutout of her own against Jordyn Adam at No. 6 singles.

Tina Hallisey was an 8-2 winner over Boyle at fourth singles, while Nuss and Dunham won their singles matches by identical 8-4 margins against Bond and Erandy Rodriguez Herrera, respectively.

In the final singles match, Colle battled but dropped an 8-5 decision to Crist at third singles.

“It was good to get off to a good start in the doubles round where we went 2-1. Mayah and Regin were in a tight match but couldn't come up with the big plays down the stretch,” Miller said. “The girls rolled through the singles matches with a 5-1 record with some pretty consistent tennis. It was nice to see our JV team get off to a good start as they won five of their doubles matches, which is a season best for them. We have been preaching improvement and focus the last few days and they are starting to figure it out. We have some tough matches coming up so we should be battle tested when state tennis rolls around in a couple of weeks.”