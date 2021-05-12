York girls tennis sweeps Hastings 9-0

YORK – The York Dukes welcomed the Hastings Tigers to town for a girls tennis dual match on Tuesday afternoon, looking to rebound from a 7-2 defeat against Columbus on Monday.

Unlike Monday’s contest against the Discoverers, the Dukes got on a roll early in doubles play and never looked back, sweeping all nine matches on the afternoon.

“We were eager to get back out on the court today after a lackluster performance last night in Columbus,” Dukes head coach Josh Miller said. “The girls got off to a fast start winning all three varsity doubles. My goal for the doubles teams was to have a strong finish and I challenged them to finish strong and that is what they did.”

None of the three doubles matches were particularly close, with Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach at No. 1 doubles, and Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe at No. 2 both winning their matches 8-2.

Ellie Peterson and Hallie Newman, who did not compete together in Monday’s loss to Columbus, won their No. 3 doubles match 8-1.

“They were eager to join forces again and played well,” Miller said of Peterson and Newman.

In singles play, Peterson and Rockenbach both swept their matches 8-0, while Case picked up an 8-1 win in the third singles slot.