York girls tennis sweeps Hastings 9-0

YORK – The York Dukes welcomed the Hastings Tigers to town for a girls tennis dual match on Tuesday afternoon, looking to rebound from a 7-2 defeat against Columbus on Monday.
Unlike Monday’s contest against the Discoverers, the Dukes got on a roll early in doubles play and never looked back, sweeping all nine matches on the afternoon.
“We were eager to get back out on the court today after a lackluster performance last night in Columbus,” Dukes head coach Josh Miller said. “The girls got off to a fast start winning all three varsity doubles. My goal for the doubles teams was to have a strong finish and I challenged them to finish strong and that is what they did.”
None of the three doubles matches were particularly close, with Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach at No. 1 doubles, and Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe at No. 2 both winning their matches 8-2.
Ellie Peterson and Hallie Newman, who did not compete together in Monday’s loss to Columbus, won their No. 3 doubles match 8-1.
“They were eager to join forces again and played well,” Miller said of Peterson and Newman.
In singles play, Peterson and Rockenbach both swept their matches 8-0, while Case picked up an 8-1 win in the third singles slot.
Hastings proved to be a tough out in the remaining singles matches, however. Newman earned a hard-fought 8-6 win in the second singles spot, while Rowe and Elsa Dick both won their matches 8-4.
“Our singles matches were a little more competitive,” Miller said. “Meaghan was down 1-4 and came back to win seven games in a row while Elsa ripped off the last four or five games after playing a back and forth match early on.”
In junior varsity action, York dominated Hastings 13-2. The Dukes won 10 of 11 JV singles matches, with seven of them 6-0 shutouts.