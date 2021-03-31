York girls tennis sweeps Adams Central in dual matchup

HASTINGS – The dual in Hastings against the Adams Central Patriots on Monday was played in wind-swept conditions.
York also brought out their brooms and beat the Patriots, sweeping past them 9-0. York won three of the nine matchups without allowing a game to the Patriots.
York head coach Josh Miller was pleased with how the Dukes handled the rough conditions.
“Our varsity came out with a good game plan in the windy conditions as we were able to win all nine matches. The No. 3 doubles match was fun to watch as I did not see these girls play last Thursday while we were in Grand Island. Hallie (Newman) and Ellie (Peterson) were playing their first match together at the No. 3 doubles position and did a nice job using the whole court with placement and accuracy.”
Peterson and Newman won their matchup with the Patriots No. 3 team of Gracie Weichman and Emmory Hayer by the final score of 8-0.
In No. 2 doubles Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe defeated Maddie McDaniel and Leslie Palacios 8-1 and the No. 1 team of Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach earned an 8-3 win over Brianna Stroh and Elli Marker.
“Once our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles got rolling, they dictated most of the points and were able to cruise to a victory,” Miller said. “The varsity singles matches went well as we swept those six with efficient tennis. I really like how Ellie and Hallie played after learning from their first varsity matches last week. The four seniors took control of their matches early and were able to overpower their opponents.”
In singles Peterson won at No. 1 8-0 over Marker; at No. 2 it was Newman with an 8-4 win over Stroh; Case hammered Hayer 8-0 at No. 3; Rockenbach kept the Duke shutout intact with an 8-1 win over McDaniel; Legg defeated Weichman 8-2 at No. 5 and Rowe picked up the 8-1 win over Palacios at No. 6.
The York JV also had success in its trip to Hastings.
“Our junior varsity team stepped on the court for the first time in two years and had some good success. They won nine of the 13 matches and I was really impressed with how they handled the tough conditions,” Miller added. “Our energy was really good and the girls really took the things we have worked on in practice to the court. Our sophomores had their freshman season taken away from them, so they were really excited to be able to compete today.”
York was scheduled to return home Tuesday and take on the Lincoln Christian Crusaders. The Dukes host the first of two home invites this season Thursday with action getting underway at 10 a.m.