York girls tennis fall short in pair of duals

YORK – The York Dukes dropped their first two duals of the season this week. On Monday, York started strong in doubles play but could not sustain the momentum heading into singles in a hard-fought 5-4 loss to Lincoln Christian. The Dukes returned to the court Tuesday afternoon, playing hard against Grand Island Central Catholic before ultimately falling 8-1.

Lincoln Christian 5, York 4

York began the dual on the right foot with a pair of doubles wins, but Lincoln Christian rallied in singles play to eke out a 5-4 victory and hand the Dukes their first loss Monday afternoon.

“The varsity got off to a good start winning two of the three doubles matches,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “Hallie Newman had her best performance in a doubles match to date as she teamed up with Ellie Peterson to get the win at No. 3. Unfortunately our singles matches did not go as well and we were only able to put up two more wins which was one short of the five we needed to clinch the dual.”

Newman and Peterson opened with an 8-6 victory over Molly Looper and Emerson Crist, while juniors Tina Hallisey and Regin Dunham added another York point with an 8-6 win at second doubles. However, Mayah Colle and Lily Nuss dropped an 8-4 decision as Lincoln Christian avoided the doubles sweep.

The Dukes were unable to keep momentum from doubles action going into singles play. Newman and Nuss both dropped their singles matches 8-1, while Colle and Megan Wright fell 8-4.

Peterson pulled out an 8-5 victory at lead singles and Hallisey rolled to an 8-2 win at No. 5 singles, but it wasn’t enough as Lincoln Christian took the dual 5-4.

Miller said he felt the biggest takeaway from the result was the Dukes’ mental game needs to get better.

“There were several scenarios that popped up that we did not adjust too well enough and Lincoln Christian was way too comfortable hitting their shots,” he said. “Hopefully this experience helps us identify some things we can work on but it is a quick turnaround as we face another stiff test today with GICC coming to York. Our JVs showed some improvement and were able to split 10 matches and go 5-5.”

Grand Island Central Catholic 8, York 1

York competed hard against a very talented GICC squad, but it failed to show on the scoreboard as the Crusaders took eight of nine matches Tuesday afternoon.

“Even though I was hopeful we could make some strides today, we weren't able to compete in many of the matches,” Miller said. “It seemed like all of the players ran into a wall around the third or fourth game and couldn't push to the finish line.”

GICC swept the doubles matches as Hallisey and Dunham fell 8-1, Nuss and Colle lost 8-2 and Peterson and Newman came up on the short end of an 8-4 decision.

The Dukes could not sway the momentum in their favor during singles play with the Crusaders taking five of the six matches.

Peterson lost her second match of the season in an 8-3 defeat at lead singles, dropping her record to 8-2 during her sophomore season. Newman lost 8-1 and Nuss fell 8-2 at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.

Hallisey and Wright put up spirited fights at the back end of the York singles lineup, but both players were unable to pull out wins as Wright lost 8-4 and Hallisey dropped an 8-5 decision.

Colle rebounded from a loss in doubles play to put the only point on the board for the Dukes at No. 4 singles. The junior defeated her GICC opponent 8-5.

“Mayah did a nice job adapting her game to record our only singles win,” Miller said. “The JV girls were able to have some slight success, but I was disappointed with our execution on some of the little things we have focused on lately. It is my job to get this group back to fundamentals tomorrow and I look forward to the challenge.”