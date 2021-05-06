York girls take Crete to court in tennis

YORK – The York varsity girls disposed of visiting Crete in dual tennis action Thursday, 9-0.

Coach Josh Miller’s junior varsity went 8-6 against the Cardinals.

Singles wins for the Dukes at No. 1 – No. 6 in order were by Ellie Peterson (9-7), Hallie Newman (8-1), Erin Case (8-2), Natalie Rockenbach (8-2), Addison Legg (8-0) and Meaghan Rowe 8-3.

Case and Rockenbach won the decision at first doubles, 8-1. At second doubles it was Legg and Rowe (8-0) with Peterson and Newman prevailing 8-2 at third doubles.

“We have had some good practices this week with a ton of focus on doubles play and that looked to pay off early in our matches, reported Miller. “All three of the varsity doubles teams were strong at the net and gave their opponents trouble with solid serving. Our singles matches went fairly well and I was impressed with the consistency our players are showing.”

The JV team got off to a nice start in the doubles matches, he said, “but our inconsistency showed up a bit in the singles matches. It is hard to get younger players to play aggressively so we will continue to work on that.”

The Dukes host their tennis invitational at 10 a.m. today on courts all across town.