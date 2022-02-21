York girls survive Seward, advance to subdistrict finals

YORK – The Seward Bluejays started Monday night’s Class B-5 subdistrict semifinal against York searing hot from beyond the arc. The visitors drilled four treys in the opening quarter and made six of their first 10 shots from deep, helping Seward to a 25-21 lead over York at halftime.

Coming out of the break, however, the Dukes put the clamps on Seward’s perimeter shooting. The Bluejays did not score in the third quarter and mustered just eight points in the second half as York rallied for a 38-33 win to advance to Wednesday night’s subdistrict finals at the Duke Dome.

“I thought we battled in that second half really well to hold them to eight points,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “When you can hold a team to eight points you’re going to win a lot of games, and I thought in the second half especially our energy picked up and we played at the level we need to play to get the win.”

York matched Seward’s hot start in the first quarter, as senior Mattie Pohl canned a pair of early threes to help the Dukes to a 16-12 lead after eight minutes.

The Dukes’ offense stalled in the second quarter however, as York managed just five points in the stanza. Seward maintained its sizzling form from long range, knocking down another three shots from downtown to build a 25-21 lead heading into the locker room.

York played solid interior defense in the first half, holding Seward to just 8 of 21 shooting over the first 16 minutes. However, the Bluejays went 7 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half compared to 3 of 9 for York – something Kern was determined to change after halftime.”

“We had to get out better,” he said of his message to the team in the locker room. “We were giving up too much space off the pick and roll, and when we gave them that space they hit some open threes. We just weren’t getting there, so we made that slight adjustment at half. The girls did a good job of executing that and containing the perimeter much better.”

Both offenses came out firing blanks after halftime, as neither side scored for nearly 3:30 minutes in the third quarter. York finally broke through the lid on the basket on an Anna Briggs layup with 4:33 left in the period.

Briggs’ basket sparked a York run, as senior Masa Scheierman followed up a defensive stop with a putback bucket to tie the game and senior Destiny Shepherd canned a triple after York grabbed two offensive rebounds to put the Dukes in front and prompt a Seward timeout with 3:03 to play in the stanza.

Still leading 28-25 in the final minute of the third quarter, Pohl poked the ball loose for a steal and rolled in a basket on the other end. Shepherd followed that up with a bucket through contact with 22 seconds left in the third.

The senior missed the and-one, but York still outscored Seward 11-0 in the third quarter to take a 32-25 lead into the final eight minutes.

The Bluejays immediately responded with an 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter, taking a 33-32 lead on a pair of Haylie Sloup free throws with 5:43 remaining.

Pohl split a pair of free throws on the next York possession to tie the game, and Briggs knocked down a shot on the next trip down the floor to put the Dukes in front – for good, as it turned out – with 3:45 to play.

After the early 8-0 run, York held Seward scoreless for the game’s final 5:43, while Pohl converted on three of four free throws down the stretch to ice a 38-33 win and send the Dukes to the subdistrict finals Wednesday night.

The biggest difference in the second half came in 3-point shooting; the Bluejays hit on 1 of 5 tries from deep in the second half after making 7 of 14 during the first 16 minutes.

York played solid interior defense for a full four quarters, as Seward shot just 2 of 22 from 2-point range for the game.

“That’s huge, and that’s a credit to the size that we have,” Kern said. “Anna (Briggs) and Masa (Scheierman) come off and help really well, block some shots, alter some shots. It’s just tough to score on us, and our guards did a good job of containing that lane. It was really good team defense and that’s huge. You’ve got to do that all game long.”

York shot 14 of 41 from the floor – including 4 of 16 from downtown – and 6 of 14 at the foul line, but the Dukes’ second-half defense was enough to weather the early storm and fend off Seward’s upset bid.

Pohl scored 10 points in the first half to keep the Dukes within striking range and finished with a game-high 16. She knocked down five shots from the floor and connected on 4 of 6 free throws.

Shepherd netted 10 points, including five during the key third-quarter run, to join her in double figures. The seniors combined for 26 of York’s 38 points.

“This time of year you really want to see those guards hitting shots and making big plays, so to have two seniors in your backcourt this time of year is pretty awesome,” Kern said of the senior duo. “They’ve been there, done that, so we feel comfortable with them. I was very pleased with the way they performed.”

Briggs added six points for York, while Scheierman and sophomore Kiersten Portwine rounded out the scoring with three points apiece.

Ona Stutzman paced Seward with nine points, while Sloup, Eden Schulz, Hannah Benedict and Kelsey Miller all added six.

The Dukes held a 30-23 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle 18-17. York improved to 19-4 on the season and advanced to the subdistrict finals Wednesday night, where they’ll face Beatrice after the Lady Orange roared to life in the fourth quarter to beat Crete 45-32.