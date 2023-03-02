LINCOLN – The York girls have been no strangers to the occasional rock fight on the hardwood this season, as they failed to score 40 points in six of their 21 wins. It was more of the same at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday afternoon, as the Dukes and the Scottsbluff Bearcats went a combined 9 of 34 from the floor in the first half, played to a 14-14 deadlock.

Coming out of the intermission, York shifted gears offensively and knocked down 5 of 9 shots in the third stanza to open up a bit of breathing room. The Dukes led 26-19 with 24 minutes in the books and never looked back, outscoring Scottsbluff 24-12 after halftime of a 36-28 win.

“In the state tournament, if you can find a way to scrap out wins that’s a great thing,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “The biggest thing was in that third quarter we really got going offensively, and when you do that your defensive energy increases. It made it special once we started hitting some shots, and that was a big moment for us.”

Offense was at a premium early, as neither side scored for the first 3:30 of the ballgame. Lainey Portwine opened the scoring with a 3-pointer at the 4:22 mark of the first quarter and Lauryn Haggadone canned a trey of her own 59 seconds later, but Scottsbluff scored the next four points and tailed by two with eight minutes in the books.

Kiersten Portwine buried a 3-ball 1:59 into the second quarter and the Dukes took an 11-7 lead on a pair of Chloe Koch free throws with 4:43 left, but the Bearcats’ Paige Horne ripped off a personal 14-7 run to give Scottsbluff its first lead with 1:30 remaining in the second stanza.

Needing a bucket to flip momentum, Kiersten Portwine banked in one from downtown with 35.2 seconds to stop the run and send the game to the intermission knotted at 14 apiece.

“Our team, we just don’t panic,” the junior said after the game. “We all stick together in those moments, and when I hit that shot everyone kind of took a deep breath and relaxed a little. It just went from there.”

York regrouped in the locker room and came out firing to begin the second half. Kern said after the game the biggest change wasn’t any adjustment in strategy, it was simply getting Rylyn Cast back on the floor after the senior was whistled for three fouls in the first eight minutes and spent much of the second quarter on the bench.

“The offense flows better when Rylyn is on the floor, and people don’t realize that maybe, but we need Rylyn on the floor,” he said. “It’s just cleaner, she sets great screens and opens it up. She may not get a lot of points in the box score, but those plays, we run them through her. She’s been an important piece of this team the whole year. What she does on the court is pretty special. She’s an undersized post that has to defend these big girls, and she does it with high character and in a great way.”

Cast’s return immediately paid dividends, as the senior rolled in a shot down low 59 seconds into the second half. The bucket marked the Dukes’ first 2-point field goal of the ballgame; they went 0 for 4 inside the arc in the first half.

With the game tied at 16, Kiersten Portwine splashed down a pair of triples in the span of 64 seconds to put the Dukes on top 22-17 with 4:37 left in the third. Lainey Portwine rolled in a bucket with 3:46 left to push the cushion to seven – the largest lead of the game for either side – and forced a Scottsbluff timeout.

By the end of the third quarter, the Dukes led 26-19 on the back of a 12-5 run. Cast opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a bucket at the 6:33 mark, but neither team scored for the next 1:57 before Kiersten Portwine canned her fifth trey of the ballgame to stretch the lead to double digits at 31-19 with 4:36 remaining.

York didn’t shoot well enough at the line to pull away down the stretch, but the Dukes put the clamps down on the Scottsbluff offense to render the suspect foul shooting moot. The Bearcats made just three of their first 23 shots in the first half and were shooting under 20% for the ballgame before a bucket in the final minute.

The Dukes’ salty defensive effort was more than enough to get the No. 4 seed in Class B over the finish line as they picked up a 38-26 win to set up a rematch with Elkhorn North in the semifinals Friday afternoon.

“We came in with a lot of confidence being the higher seed, and we came out and let them have it. The game just went our way,” Kiersten Portwine said after the game. “Our defense is always good, so usually the scoring is a little bit lower. It boosts our energy on that side.”

The Dukes’ junior guard drilled 3 of 4 treys in the second half and accounted for five of the team’s seven for the game as she poured in 15 points to lead all scorers.

“She’s the floor general, she’s the point guard and she runs the show. We need her to hit shots, we need her to play at a high level and she knows that,” Kern said. “She’s a very unselfish player, but we want her role to be a burst of scoring, (she) does a great job with that and understands the importance of that role.”

Behind her, younger sister Lainey Portwine tallied seven points and Cast added six – all of them coming in the second half. Koch netted five points, Haggadone finished with three and Josie Loosvelt capped the scoring with two.

York shot 52.9% (9 of 17) from the floor in the second half and knocked down 13 of 33 shots for the game (39.4%). That included a 7 of 19 (36.8%) performance from downtown, enough offense to offset a paltry 5 of 14 effort from the charity stripe.

Defensively, the Dukes made life miserable for Scottsbluff for a full 32 minutes. Horne paced the Bearcats with 10 points, while leading scorer Payton Burda – who entered the contest averaging 12.5 points per game on 33% shooting – netted just seven, her third-lowest scoring output of the year.

Much of that, Kern said after the game, could be attributed to a strong defensive effort from Loosvelt.

“I know people don’t look at her as a premiere player, but by gosh, we know how important she is,” he said. “She was defending (Burda), who’s one of the top players in the state, and held her to a low score, so that was big for Josie to do that. Her defensive energy and physicality is what makes her great, and I just love watching her perform. These are seniors that are battling to the last minute of their career, and it’s pretty special to watch them play.”

After shooting a dreadful 5 of 18 in the first half, the Bearcats went a mere 4 of 14 over the final 16 minutes. Before Horne’s bucket in the final minute, Scottsbluff was shooting a woeful 19.5% for the game; they finished slightly better at 21.4% (9 of 42). The Bearcats shot just 2 of 17 (11.8%) from beyond the arc and 6 of 16 at the foul line.

It was an offensive dud of the highest degree for Scottsbluff, which came in shooting 33% from the floor as a team, including 29% from three and 54% at the line. A lot of the Bearcats’ struggles were due to the tenacious effort of the York defense, which held Scottsbluff to 21 fewer points than its season average of 47.8.

“I’m proud of that. I want people across the state to see how hard they play, what they value in this game,” Kern said of the defensive hustle. “When you value defense it says a lot about your character. I believe that, truly. They work hard and they bring their lunch bucket every day, and these girls understand the importance of that because we don’t necessarily have girls that are going to put up 30 points every game, so we have to lean on that defensive end. It’s pretty awesome to watch them do it at a high level at the state tournament.”

York punched a ticket to the state semifinals with the win, where a familiar foe awaits them in top seed Elkhorn North. The Wolves routed the Dukes 55-9 in Elkhorn on Feb 3, but Kern said the outing gave them a better idea of how to match up with them in the future.

Namely, he said, York will need to attack more and be much more assertive offensively than it was in early February – where the Dukes employed more of a methodical offensive game plan in an attempt to limit possessions – if it hopes to spring the upset.

“Last time we played them, it was a little bit rough, but we have a better game plan for tomorrow,” Kiersten Portwine said. “We’re just going to let them have it and play the way we want to play.”