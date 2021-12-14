York girls stay unbeaten with 34-point win at Elkhorn

ELKHORN – The Elkhorn Antlers took the fight to the undefeated York Dukes in the opening quarter on Tuesday night, scoring the game’s first five points. However, nine points on a trio of 3-pointers from sophomore Kiersten Portwine helped the Dukes weather the storm, as York led 17-12 after eight minutes. The Dukes eventually pulled away, rolling to a 67-33 win to improve to 4-0 on the season.
“We played real well. They gave us a good shot, especially coming out with all those threes early,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “I thought we matched them 3-for-3, which was good. We were hitting shots too, and obviously our size kind of wore them down, but they did a good job. The zone defense gave us some fits early, but we were able to get going and hit some shots.”
Elkhorn led 5-0 just over two minutes into the game thanks to a bucket from Makailey Beekman and a 3-pointer from Emerson Karstens, but Anna Briggs put York on the board with a layup at the 5:39 mark in the opening period. Portwine drilled one from beyond the arc moments later to even the score, but the Antlers answered back with a triple of their own.
Portwine buried another shot from downtown with 3:59 to play in the opening quarter to knot the score at eight before Destiny Shepherd drained a pair of free throws to put York ahead for the first time with 3:09 left in the period.
Josie Loosvelt extended the lead to 12-8 on a layup with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter, but Makenna Villwok countered with a trey to cut the deficit to one.
Shepherd found the bottom of the net on a layup with 1:12 left in the quarter, and after Elkhorn split a pair of free throws, Portwine nailed her third 3-pointer of the opening quarter to give York a 17-12 lead after eight minutes.
In the second quarter, York found some breathing room. Masa Scheierman and Shepherd each knocked down a shot early in the period as the Dukes pushed their lead to 21-12 with 5:40 left until halftime.
Kaelyn Andersen responded with a pair of 3-pointers to trim the deficit to three with 4:51 left in the half, but Elkhorn then went scoreless for nearly three minutes.
In the meantime, Loosvelt and Scheierman both drained buckets before Shepherd found nothing but the bottom of the net on a 3-ball as the Dukes’ lead ballooned to 10 with 3:31 remaining until halftime.
Briggs then scored the game’s next six points and Mattie Pohl added a layup to push the margin to 34-18 before Andersen made a pair of free throws to finally put an end to York’s 13-0 run.
However, Briggs answered back with a layup on the other end and Portwine drilled her fourth trey of the opening half to give the Dukes a 39-20 edge heading into the locker room.
York further padded its lead coming out of the break, outscoring Elkhorn 13-7 in the third quarter. The Dukes then edged the Antlers 15-6 over the final eight minutes to salt away the 67-33 win.
Briggs led all scorers with 15 points as the junior buried seven field goals and made her only attempt from the charity stripe. Shepherd added 13 points on four buckets, including one from beyond the arc. The senior also drained all four of her free throws.
Portwine did not score in the second half, but she still finished the night with 12 points thanks to her early barrage from downtown.
All told, the Dukes finished with three players in double figures, while Scheierman added nine points. It helped offset a quiet night from Pohl, who finished with just five points – though the senior impacted the game in other ways, frequently pestering the Elkhorn ballhandler on defense and crashing the offensive glass early and often.
“So many shooters on the court at one time is huge,” Kern said. “When you find three or four girls that can score, it’s hard to defend.”
Loosvelt added four points for York, while Lainey Portwine finished with three. Kassidy Stuckey, Rylyn Cast and Addison Cotton all finished with two points to round out the Dukes’ scoring explosion.
Even when York struggled to make shots for stretches, the Dukes frequently garnered second-chance opportunities because they relentlessly crashed the boards. York unofficially finished with a 37-18 edge on the glass over the Antlers. The Dukes also forced 19 turnovers while only giving the ball away seven times themselves.
“Our rebounding is something that’s pretty special,” Kern said. “We got a lot of girls that hit (the boards) hard. We have some size too, which helps, but those guards that crash the boards are tough to box out, so if we keep doing that, we get second-chance opportunities and that puts us in a good spot all year.”
Andersen led Elkhorn with 10 points, while Anna Janvrin added nine for the Antlers.
York remained unbeaten, improving to 4-0 on the young season with the 34-point romp. The Dukes return to the court Friday at Aurora before returning home to host Hastings on Saturday.