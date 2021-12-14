York girls stay unbeaten with 34-point win at Elkhorn

ELKHORN – The Elkhorn Antlers took the fight to the undefeated York Dukes in the opening quarter on Tuesday night, scoring the game’s first five points. However, nine points on a trio of 3-pointers from sophomore Kiersten Portwine helped the Dukes weather the storm, as York led 17-12 after eight minutes. The Dukes eventually pulled away, rolling to a 67-33 win to improve to 4-0 on the season.

“We played real well. They gave us a good shot, especially coming out with all those threes early,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “I thought we matched them 3-for-3, which was good. We were hitting shots too, and obviously our size kind of wore them down, but they did a good job. The zone defense gave us some fits early, but we were able to get going and hit some shots.”

Elkhorn led 5-0 just over two minutes into the game thanks to a bucket from Makailey Beekman and a 3-pointer from Emerson Karstens, but Anna Briggs put York on the board with a layup at the 5:39 mark in the opening period. Portwine drilled one from beyond the arc moments later to even the score, but the Antlers answered back with a triple of their own.