YORK – Temperatures were cool and chilly Saturday, but the Norris Titans didn’t let that stop them as they racked up 142.33 points to steamroll their way to the girls team title at York’s annual Yowell track invite.

The Titans picked up a pair of event titles from Sage Burbach in the discus and shot put and scored 36 total points across the two events. Waverly took two of the three relay titles en route to a runner-up finish with 108.66 points, while Seward placed third with 100 behind a trio of event wins from Kelsey Miller.

Beatrice (61 points) and Fairbury (53) rounded out the top five in the eight-team field. York racked up 42 points and finished sixth, while the Dukes’ JV team earned three points from Carlye Philipp in the pole vault for their only scoring on the day.

York found the most success in the pole vault and shot put Saturday at York High School, with 17 of the team’s 42 points coming in the two events.

Chloe Koch led the way in the pole vault, where the sophomore cleared the bar at 10 feet even to win bronze. Senior Morgan Driewer netted three points as she tied for fourth place at 9-0, while freshman Madelyn Nielsen passed 8-6 and took sixth.

It was a 4-5-6 finish for York’s senior trio of Kelly Erwin, Lauryn Haggadone and Addison Cotton in the shot put. Erwin hurled a 36-11¾ to take fourth, while Haggadone hurled a 36-6¼ and Cotton followed just behind her with a 36-0. Together, the three accounted for seven points.

Katlyn Krausnick continued a solid start to her freshman season in the hurdles, where she placed fourth in both the 100 (17.56 seconds) and 300 (50.79 seconds). Krausnick also ran on the Dukes’ sixth-place 4x400 relay as she, Koch, Cailey Faust and Addison Pinneo crossed the line in 4:38.43.

Kassidy Stuckey notched the only event title for the Dukes, as the junior clocked in at 5:17.22 in the 1600 to win gold by a second over Norris’ Kendall Zavala.

Faust ran a 2:36.40 to place fifth in the 800, while Lauren Hills placed fifth in the 200 with a time of 28.41 seconds.

Olivia Linhart rounded out the scoring for York in the triple jump, where the sophomore leapt 29-7½ to finish fifth.

The Dukes return to action Thursday afternoon in Blair for the Bears’ host invite.

Team scores

1. Norris (NOR), 142.33; 2. Waverly (WAV), 108.66; 3. Seward (SEW), 100; 4. Beatrice (BEA), 61; 5. Fairbury (FAIR), 53; 6. York, 42; 7. Crete (CRE), 15; 8. York JV (YJV), 3

Individual winners and York athletes who placed

100 – 1. Avery Barnard, BEA, 12.56

200 – 1. Taylor Bredthauer, NOR, 26.23; 5. Lauren Hills, YORK, 28.41

400 – 1. Alonna Depalma, WAV, 58.95

800 – 1. Ellie Thomas, NOR, 2:23.50; 5. Cailey Faust, YORK, 2:36.40

1600 – 1. Kassidy Stuckey, YORK, 5:17.22

3200 – 1. Kendall Zavala, NOR, 11:49.70

100 Hurdles – 1. Kelsey Miller, SEW, 15.42; 4. Katlyn Krausnick, YORK, 17.56

300 Hurdles – 1. Kelsey Miller, SEW, 47.66; 4. Katlyn Krausnick, YORK, 50.79

4x100 – 1. SEW (Kelsey Miller, Eden Schulz, Vicki Wang, Coral Collins), 50.86

4x400 – 1. WAV (Tahya Mrsny, Millie Waldo, Emma Steffensen, Alonna Depalma), 4:08.40; 6. YORK (Cailey Faust, Chloe Koch, Addison Pinneo, Katlyn Krausnick), 4:38.43

4x800 – 1. WAV (Marisa Gross, Lille Benes, Millie Waldo, Blakeley Meyers), 10:18.10

High Jump – 1. Kelsey Miller, SEW, 5-0

Pole Vault – 1. Avery Scott, WAV, 10-6; 3. Chloe Koch, YORK, 10-0; T-4. Morgan Driewer, YORK, 9-0; 6. Madelyn Nielsen, YORK, 8-6

Long Jump – 1. Hannah Robertson, FAIR, 15-5¾

Triple Jump – 1. Jaelynne Kosmos, BEA, 33-7; 5. Olivia Linhart, YORK, 29-7½

Discus – 1. Sage Burbach, NOR, 131-1

Shot Put – 1. Sage Burbach, NOR, 43-5¼; 4. Kelly Erwin, YORK, 36-11¾; 5. Lauryn Haggadone, YORK, 36-6¼; 6. Addison Cotton, YORK, 36-0