HOLDREGE – The Class B-5 district track and field meet was slow to get out of the starting blocks Tuesday in Holdrege, as a severe thunderstorm swept through the area an hour before the intended start time of 10 a.m., creating a three-and-a-half hour weather delay.

However, the York girls track and field team refused to let the lengthy break keep them down, as the Dukes saw five athletes punch their tickets to Burke Stadium for the Class B state meet in Omaha next week.

The shot put was the Dukes’ big point-getter Tuesday, as York made it a clean 1-2-3 sweep in the event for seniors Addison Cotton, Kelly Erwin and Lauryn Haggadone.

“We all got together and just worked together as a team to get through the tough time we had this morning,” Erwin said after the event. “We all wanted to win with each other.”

However, the accomplishment didn’t come without its moments of tension; Holdrege’s Ella Jacobson tossed a 37-3½ on her final throw of the day to overtake Haggadone for third place and leave the York senior on the precipice of just missing out on a trip to state.

Instead, Haggadone buckled down, regrouped and unfurled a solid heave: 37-5½, two inches better than Jacobson’s throw and good enough to seal the 1-2-3 sweep.

Haggadone, who had gone into a nervous crouch after her final throw as she awaited the announcement of her score, leapt to her feet and went airborne with excitement when the mark was read as her teammates and coaches swarmed her.

“She had beaten me in the previous throw, and I was just thinking ‘This is my time, York’s going to go out there and sweep them’ and just pushed as hard as I could in that last throw,” Haggadone said afterward.

Haggadone finished in third, while Erwin secured the district runner-up with a heave of 37-6 and Cotton took home the district title, unleashing a 38-9½.

“I think it’s super special for us three,” Cotton said of the feat. “It’s the first time it’s ever happened, I believe, in York’s history and to be able to do it and have us be such close friends, it means so much. It’s so special that it is our last and we made the best of it.”

The senior trio racked up 24 points in the event, but they weren’t the only highlight for the York girls in Holdrege. Kassidy Stuckey will attempt to defend her state titles in the 1600 and 3200 after sweeping the distance races Tuesday afternoon.

The junior ran an 11:36.94 in the 3200 to take home the gold by nearly 58 seconds and clocked in at 5:22.64 in the 1600, 14 seconds better than the runner-up mark.

It was a promising performance for Stuckey, who has been hampered by injury at times this season.

"This season has been full of ups and downs, but I am so thankful for the opportunity to compete today," she said. "The amount of support from my teammates and coaches is unbelievable. I am excited for the chance to run at state next week and hope to end the season off well."

Chloe Koch made it a fifth state qualifier for the Dukes in the pole vault; the sophomore placed sixth but cleared the bar at 10-0, Class B’s automatic qualifying height in the event.

Nobody else secured a top-3 finish and an automatic state berth Tuesday, but any additional qualifiers from the B-5 district will be determined at the completion of all six Class B districts across the state.