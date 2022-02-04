York Girls shake off slow start, handle Holdrege by a dozen

After a cold shooting night in a loss to Northwest in the Central Conference finals, York came out in the first quarter firing blanks. The Dukes missed 10 of their first 12 shots and could not find a rhythm offensively.

That began to change in the second quarter as Shepherd and sophomore Kiersten Portwine each canned a three and York made four field goals in the period, but the Dukes found another gear during a third quarter in which they buried seven shots from the floor.

“We had great ball movement in the first half, very unselfish basketball,” Kern said. “The shots just didn’t fall. In the second half, we really got into a rhythm, hit a few shots and the momentum started. That’s what we needed. That third-quarter run was huge to get us a little comfort and get us that lead.”

York finished the night 15 of 39 from the floor and 6 of 19 from downtown. The Dukes’ defense kept Holdrege in check for a full 32 minutes, as the Dusters made just 10 of 36 field goal attempts and finished a paltry 1 of 9 from deep.