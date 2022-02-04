York Girls shake off slow start, handle Holdrege by a dozen

YORK – On Friday night, the York Dukes made just two of their first 12 shots and trailed Holdrege 6-5 after one quarter of play. York began to heat up offensively in the second quarter, knocking down four field goals to claim a 15-11 lead heading into the locker room.
After finishing the first half just 6 of 21 from the floor and 3 of 10 from beyond the arc, the Dukes found another gear on offense in the third quarter.
Junior Anna Briggs scored eight of the Dukes’ first nine points in the period before senior Destiny Shepherd added five straight points of her own.
Suddenly, the Dukes found the spark they’d been missing offensively and outscored the Dusters 16-8 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room. York couldn’t extend its lead over the final eight minutes, but the Dukes continued to clamp down defensively and didn’t let Holdrege back in the game.
Both teams scored six points in the fourth quarter, enough for York to close out a fairly comfortable 37-25 win and improve to 16-4 on the season.
“I really liked where we were,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “Our energy was good all game and defensively that stood out. We did a great job changing up defenses on them, and it kept Holdrege off balance. That was a key to the game.”
After a cold shooting night in a loss to Northwest in the Central Conference finals, York came out in the first quarter firing blanks. The Dukes missed 10 of their first 12 shots and could not find a rhythm offensively.
That began to change in the second quarter as Shepherd and sophomore Kiersten Portwine each canned a three and York made four field goals in the period, but the Dukes found another gear during a third quarter in which they buried seven shots from the floor.
“We had great ball movement in the first half, very unselfish basketball,” Kern said. “The shots just didn’t fall. In the second half, we really got into a rhythm, hit a few shots and the momentum started. That’s what we needed. That third-quarter run was huge to get us a little comfort and get us that lead.”
York finished the night 15 of 39 from the floor and 6 of 19 from downtown. The Dukes’ defense kept Holdrege in check for a full 32 minutes, as the Dusters made just 10 of 36 field goal attempts and finished a paltry 1 of 9 from deep.
Holdrege made 4 of 7 free throws, while York went just 1 of 4 at the foul line. The Dusters held a slim 22-19 edge on the glass but couldn’t make use of their rebounding advantage because they turned the ball over 17 times to just nine giveaways for the Dukes.
Briggs poured in a game-high 12 points for York, with eight coming early in the third quarter to spark the Dukes’ crucial run. Shepherd notched just three points in the first half but caught fire over the final 16 minutes. The senior drilled a trio of treys and racked up 11 points to join Briggs in double figures.
“It felt like they took such good shots,” Kern said. “In the flow of the offense, they really moved the ball well. Anna’s such a good force on the block and Destiny’s finding her rhythm out on the perimeter and had some good looks. That was exceptional.”
Senior Mattie Pohl knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with seven points, while junior Rylyn Cast added four and Portwine notched three to round out York scoring.
Mallory Pfeifer paced Holdrege with nine points, while Avery Hurlbert added six but did not score after halftime.
York improved to 16-4 on the season with the win, while Holdrege dropped to 8-11. The Dukes return to the hardwood Saturday when they welcome Lakeview to the Duke Dome.