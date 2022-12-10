York girls set school record for points allowed, rout Lexington

YORK – Last January, the York Dukes set the school record for fewest points allowed in a 66-10 win over Schuyler. That mark didn’t even last a full calendar year, as the Dukes turned in a defensive master class against the Lexington Minutemaids on Saturday night.

York stymied the visitors for four full quarters, forcing 24 first-half turnovers and pitching a shutout into the second half. Lexington finally got on the board at the 3:43 mark of the third quarter, but the Dukes responded by giving up just three more points the rest of the way and the hosts cruised to a 52-5 win.

“What a great defensive performance. No matter who you play, no matter the situation, to defend as well as the girls did tonight is pretty awesome,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “I’m very proud of their effort. They didn’t let up defensively, went for multiple different defenses and they contained Lexington at a very high level.”

The Dukes defended at an elite level Saturday, wreaking havoc on the Minutemaid offense to the tune of 40 total turnovers. Lexington also finished just 2 of 17 from the floor and 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

For a program that has long prided defensive excellence as its calling card, Saturday was the magnum opus. That defensive effort was more than enough cushion for the York offense, which had already notched 37 points when the visitors finally ended the shutout bid.

“It’s hard to breathe out there if you’re an opposing player when you’re playing suffocating defense, so it’s important to be able to do that,” Kern said. “What’s really cool about this group is we have 10 girls that have bought in and are doing it. It’s a very deep team that when we sub, the defensive pressure continues to be emphasized.”

The fact that every girl on the roster has bought in defensively has helped the unit mesh together on the court and allows the Dukes to play fearlessly on that side of the ball.

“We weren’t really scared to get in their face, and we knew we were going to help each other out. If one player went around me, one of my teammates is going to be there to stop it,” sophomore Lainey Portwine said after the game.

In addition to the 40-17 edge in the turnover department, York also nearly doubled up the Minutemaids on the glass as they out-rebounded the visitors 31-16.

The Dukes, who moved to 2-0 on the year with the win, weren’t quite as sharp offensively as when they racked up 68 points in the season opener against Ralston – but they didn’t need to be thanks to the stellar defensive outing.

York shot 23 of 55 (41.9%) from the floor, including 4 of 19 (21%) from beyond the arc. The Dukes also struggled at the charity stripe, where they connected on just two of nine free throws.

Portwine led the way offensively, canning a pair of treys and leading all scorers with a career-high 14 points – half of which came in the fourth quarter.

“I think it’s just having a scorer’s mentality but also wanting my teammates to score and trying to open them up as much as possible. It helps me contribute,” she said of her play Saturday. “I’ve been spending a lot of time outside of practice in the gym just shooting and getting shots up, trying to make myself a better shooter and better finisher at the rim. I feel like that’s helped a lot.”

The outing represented a breakout game of sorts for the sophomore, who averaged 1.4 points per game last winter and whose previous best was her seven points against the Rams last Thursday.

“Lainey’s a great scorer. The talent is there, it’s just continuing to fine tune the details. She’s doing a great job with that,” Kern said. “She’s such a tenacious defender, and obviously that leads to a lot of steals and layups. She’s playing really well.”

Behind her, junior Kiersten Portwine netted nine points as the sisters combined for 10 of the Dukes’ 23 field goals and three of their four 3-pointers.

Senior Rylyn Cast added eight and Chloe Koch notched six, while the senior trio of Mia Burke, Josie Loosvelt and Lauryn Haggadone all tallied four. Kynli Combs rounded out the scoring with three points.

“It’s a good team win, and the school record for fewest points in a game given up,” Kern said. “The girls are real proud of that, and their name will be up on the board for a lot of years, I imagine. To hold a team to five points, that doesn’t happen very often.”