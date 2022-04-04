York girls second to Beatrice at Platteview Invitational

SPRINGFIELD – The York girls’ track and field team racked up 38 points alone in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races as they finished second to Beatrice at the Platteview Invite last Friday.

Beatrice won six events on their way to the title as they outscored the Dukes 125-79.

Taking home third place was Waverly with 75, fourth place went to Platteview with 71 and rounding out the top five teams was South Sioux City with 38.

York’s win came in the 800 and 1600 races with senior Brynn Hirschfeld winning the 800 with a time of 2:26.85, four seconds ahead of Beatrice’s Madeline Swanson. In the 1600, Hirschfeld edged teammate Kassidy Stuckey, 5:22.89 to 5:32.22.

Stuckey came back and won the 3200 with a clocking of 11:43.20.

York was also strong in the throws where senior Jami Hoblyn won the discus with a season best and in the shot put the Dukes scored nine points with Addison Cotton placing third (34-8 ½) Fifth was Kelly Erwin (34-4 ½) and taking sixth place was Hoblyn with a throw of 32-4.

In the pole vault, York scored 16 points. Melanie Driewer took second with a jump of 10-0, Chloe Koch was third with a mark of 9-0 and in fifth was Morgan Driewer who cleared 8-6.

In the 300 hurdles, Lainey Portwine earned a sixth place finish with a time of 54.28. The 4x100 team was fourth with a 54.45 and the 4x800 relay took fifth with a time of 11:23.27. See names below for relay members.

York will travel to Waverly on Friday for the Viking Invite that gets under way at 10 a.m.

Girls Team Scoring-1.Beatrice 125, 2.York 79, 3.Waverly 75, 4.Platteview 71, 5.South Sioux City 38.5, 6T.Douglas County West 27, 6T.Omaha Skutt Catholic 27, 8.Omaha Roncalli 26, 9.Plattsmouth 17.5, 10.Fort Calhoun 12, 11T.Nebraska City 10 11T.Wahoo 10, 13.Louisville 9

All of the event winners and York athletes who placed in each of the events.

100-1.Morgan Mahoney, BEA 12.44

200-1.Morgan Mahoney, BEA 26.25

400-1.Alonna Depalma, WAV 1:00.27

800-1.Brynn Hirschfeld, YRK 2:26.85

1600-1.Brynn Hirschfeld, YRK 5:22.89, 2.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK 5:23.22

3200-1.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK 11:43.20

100H-1.Riley Schwisow, BEA 16.36

300LH-1.Anna Clark, WAV 50.64, 6.Lainey Portwine, YRK 54.28

4x100-1.Beatrice 50.86, 4.York 54.45 (Lauren Hills, Kynli Combs, Cynley Wilkinson, Chloe Koch)

4x400-1.Waverly 4:14.29

4x800-1.Beatrice 10:36.20, 5.York 11:23.27 (Cailey Faust, Emory Conrad, Emma Snider, Zoe Kreifels)

High Jumpp-1.Bria Bench, FTC 5-0

Pole Vault-1.Madeline Swanson, BEA 10-0, 2.Melanie Driewer, YRK 10-0, 3.Chloe Koch, YRK 9-0, 5.Morgan Driewer, YRK 8-6

Long Jump-1.Kaitlyn Jeffrey, PLV 16-4 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Jaelynn Kosmos, BEA 34-9 ¾

Shot Put-1.Nyaluet Diew, SCC 40-1 ½, 3.Addison Cotton , YRK 34-8 ½, 5.Kelly Erwin, YRK 34-4 ½, 6.Jami Hoblyn, YRK 32-4

Discus-1.Jami Hoblyn, YRK 121-00.