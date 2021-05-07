York girls second in their own tennis invitational

YORK – The host Dukes finished second in their own invite Friday behind an unbeaten brace of doubles duos.

None in a field that included Waverly, Bennington, Holdrege, Norris and Wilber-Clatonia could solve Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach at first doubles or Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe on the No. 2 doubles bracket.

Holding down the No. 1 singles position for York this season is freshman Ellie Peterson. She went 3-2 on the day and added six to her team’s point total. Peterson defeated Wilber-Clatonia, Holdrege and Waverly.

She fell to Norris and Bennington.

Hallie Newman, a junior, was also 3-2 at No. 2 singles by virtue of wins over Wilber-Clatonia, Holdrege and Waverly. Like Peterson, her losses were to Norris and Bennington.

York finished runner-up to Norris with a total record of 16-4.

“Our doubles teams went undefeated today against some solid tennis programs,” said coach Josh Miller. “This invite is always tough and I was glad to see our kids raise their level of performance throughout the day. It was fun to see our seniors be more aggressive at the net which makes them hard to beat.”

Miller said, “Ellie and Hallie both finished with 3-2 records to finish in third place in their singles divisions. Both girls struggled against Norris and Bennington, but we knew those players were top 10 caliber. All in all, it was a good day for us but we need to figure out how to raise the ceiling of our team over the next two weeks as we prepare for state tennis.”