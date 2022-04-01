York girls second at their own tennis invite

YORK – In a long, hectic day on the tennis courts, the York Dukes won 17 of 24 matches to finish as the runner-up in the seven-team field at the York Invite on Friday. The Dukes scored 26 points, 10 clear of Adams Central and Columbus in a tie for third but nine points behind champion Elkhorn.

“Usually this is our second invite of the season, but GICC had to cancel their meet last week so I wasn't sure what to expect from our team with only two returning varsity players,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “All of our girls ended up finishing in the top 3 of their division which helped bolster us to a second-place finish. It was nice to get some major points in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, but this was totally a team effort. I have always preached the team mentality and this group went 17-7 collectively against some good competition.”

With seven teams in town to play a combined 168 matches across Nos. 1 and 2 doubles and singles, players took to the court at 9 a.m. Friday morning for the opening round and played deep into the afternoon.

York’s best performance came from Ellie Peterson at lead singles. In her second match of the day, the sophomore trailed Elkhorn’s Kira Ozyornaya 6-1 early but rallied to climb back into the match before ultimately falling 8-6.

The loss marked Peterson’s only blemish in six matches as she took home a runner-up finish with a 5-1 record that included wins over Adams Central, Beatrice, Columbus, Crete and Hastings St. Cecilia. She improved her season record to 7-1.

“Ellie looked more comfortable on the court as a sophomore and it showed as she raced to a 5-1 record,” Miller said. “She pushed Elkhorn to the limit and gave herself a chance to go undefeated today.”

Hallie Newman, the Dukes’ other returning varsity player at No. 2 singles, got off to a rocky start after dropping both of her first two matches against Crete and Elkhorn.

However, an 8-1 victory over Columbus’ Joslyn Pensick in the third match of the day sparked the senior as Newman rattled off four straight wins to close the day with a 4-2 record and finish tied for third. Newman moved to 6-2 on the year with her performance.

“Hallie started slow but won her last four matches and ended up helping us take a solid grasp on the runner-up plaque,” Miller said of the senior’s play.

At first doubles, juniors Mayah Colle and Lily Nuss earned victories in four of six matches and scored eight points with a third-place finish. The duo lost to Columbus and Elkhorn but defeated Beatrice, Crete, Hastings St. Cecilia and Adams Central – the latter in a 9-8 (7-3) tiebreaker to cap the day.

Juniors Regin Dunham and Tina Hallisey won their opening match at No. 2 doubles but dropped their next two. However, the duo bounced back and reeled off three consecutive victories to finish the day in third place with a 4-2 mark.

“Both of our doubles teams had some jitters early, but I really like how they finished the day off,” Miller said. “Lily and Mayah went 4-2 against some solid No. 1 doubles teams – what a great accomplishment in their first varsity invite. Regin and Tina bounced back after two losses in a row and also showed some improvement in order to garner a winning record today.”

Elkhorn went a combined 12-0 in lead singles and doubles and towered over the rest of the field with 35 points, but the Dukes emerged as a clear-cut runner-up to the Antlers with their strong showing.

York won 191 of 235 total games across all four brackets, and its .641 collective winning percentage trailed just Elkhorn’s .813. None of the other five teams won even half of their total games.

After passing the season’s first big test, York returns to the court Tuesday when Hastings comes to town.

“All in all it was a good day for us,” Miller said. “We look forward to getting back to work on Monday to address some of the fundamental things we need to improve on.”