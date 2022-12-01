York girls rout Ralston 68-12 in season opener

YORK – Coming into the season, York faced some uncertainty as it lost four-fifths of the starting lineup from last year’s state qualifier. Early on during Thursday night’s season opener against Ralston, the rust showed as the new-look Dukes missed their first six shots from the floor.

However, the hosts would quickly find their form backed by a stellar defensive outing. The Dukes forced 20 turnovers in the opening stanza and held the Rams to just three total shot attempts in the first quarter, providing more than enough time for the offense to wake up and take a 17-0 lead into the second eight minutes.

That early cushion proved to be all York would need, as the Dukes never looked back and opened the season in blowout fashion with a 68-12 romp.

“It’s great to be going again, and the girls played really well,” head coach Matt Kern said. “A little bit of a slow start, but that’s okay. That’s what we learn to work through, and the defense came to play and we made some shots once we got going.”

York came out firing blanks early, starting 0-for-4 from the charity stripe in addition to their cold start from the field. Yet the Dukes clamped down on Ralston defensively, holding the visitors to one shot attempt in the first three and a half minutes of the game.

Rylyn Cast finally broke the scoreless tie with a pair of free throws with 5:31 left in the quarter and Chloe Koch made the game’s first field goal a minute later to make it 4-0 York early. When Lauryn Haggadone canned a trey with 2:58 remaining in the stanza to push the cushion to 8-0, the Dukes were off and running.

York ripped off a 28-0 run before Ralston finally got on the board, and by halftime the lead had swelled to 43-6 after Kynli Combs rolled in a shot just before the second-quarter horn. Haggadone scored the first five points of the second half, sparking the Dukes early before the hosts cruised down the stretch as a running clock went into effect.

After scoring 17 and 26 points in the first and second quarters, York added 13 in the third period and 12 more in the fourth to eclipse the 65-point threshold in the first game of the season. Defensively, meanwhile, the Dukes pitched a shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Ralston finished with more than three times as many turnovers (41) as points (12), with 20 of their giveaways coming in the opening stanza to help York overcome its slow start offensively.

“That’s the key,” Kern said. “When you can play fundamentally sound defense, you’re not making a lot of fouls and creating turnovers like that, it helps your offense get going. Once that happened, it was tough to get us stopped.”

York shook off its dismal first three minutes to finish the game 27 of 63 (43%) from the floor and 7 of 23 (30%) from beyond the arc. The Dukes struggled a bit at the free-throw line, where they went just 7 of 20, but they shot well enough from the floor and played good enough defensively that it didn’t matter.

In addition to winning the turnover battle 41-18, York also racked up a 30-22 edge on the glass.

Kiersten Portwine anchored the Duke offense as the junior scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. She also buried three of York’s seven 3-pointers.

Cast helped the offense find a groove in the first half as all 10 of her points came before the break, while Haggadone netted seven of the team’s 13 points in the third quarter and finished with 10 for the game as three Dukes cracked double figures.

Lainey Portwine, Mia Burke and Koch notched seven points apiece, while Combs and Josie Loosvelt rounded out the offensive effort with four points each. All told, eight of the 10 Dukes to hit the court Thursday night left a mark on the scorebook.

“I feel really good about the girls we have coming in. They’ve worked hard to get to this spot, and you think about some of those girls that were on JV last year have been waiting their turn,” Kern said. “They get their chance to show what they can do and I feel very confident in them. We’ve got some great shooters and hard workers, and it was good to see a lot of people score tonight and we’ll continue to build on it.”