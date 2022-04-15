York girls roll past Waverly 8-1 in tennis

YORK – After a pair of losses earlier this week, the York Dukes hit the tennis courts Thursday seeking to rebound against Waverly. The Dukes bounced back in a major way, rolling to an 8-1 win to close the week on a high note after consecutive losses to Lincoln Christian and GICC.

“This was a good response from our team after some difficult matches earlier in the week,” head coach Josh Miller said. “Our focus is on dictating the point and making our opponent adjust and I thought we improved at that today.”

York surged out of the gate in doubles play, notching the first point of the day when sophomore Ellie Peterson and senior Hallie Newman shut out Mallory Kreikemeier and Chloe King at No. 3 doubles. Juniors Mayah Colle and Lily Nuss followed suit shortly after, cruising to an 8-2 win at lead doubles to improve their record to 7-4.

Tina Hallisey and Regin Dunham faced a stiffer challenge at No. 2 doubles, but the junior duo battled for an 8-6 win to complete the Dukes’ doubles sweep. The victory was Hallisey and Dunham’s eighth of the season in 11 matches.

“Regin and Tina had one of their best days in doubles and singles,” Miller said. “It all turned when they were closing out their doubles match and it definitely carried over to their singles matches.”

York’s momentum carried over into singles play, where Peterson blanked Kreikemeier at lead singles and improved to 9-2 on the year. Newman added another 8-0 win at No. 2 singles and moved to 6-5 during her senior season, while Hallisey notched a third shutout victory in the fifth singles spot.

Nuss picked up an 8-1 win at No. 3 singles and Dunham emerged victorious in her singles match 8-3. In the final match of the day, Colle battled until the end but ultimately came up on the short end of a 9-8 (7-2) decision in her singles match as Waverly avoided the clean sweep.

Overall, York won eight of nine matches and outscored the visitors 24-8 in doubles and 64-13 in singles play. The Dukes also cruised in junior varsity action, taking 11 of 13 matches.

“Our JVs had one of their most dominating performances and that was without two or three of our top players who were out for different reasons,” Miller said. “They needed a confidence boost and I think this was just what the doctor ordered.”