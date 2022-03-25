York girls roll Lincoln Southwest in tennis 8-1

YORK – The York Dukes had to wait to take to the tennis court for the start of a new season, as inclement weather earlier in the week prompted the cancellation or postponement of each of the Dukes’ first three matches, including a scheduled triangular against Lincoln Southwest and St. Paul.

When Southwest came to town Friday afternoon and York took the court for the first time this season, the Dukes wasted little time starting the spring on the right foot. York swept all three doubles matches and won five of six singles titles en route to an 8-1 victory over the Silver Hawks.

“It was a windy day but we were able to get our matches in,” Dukes head coach Josh Miller said. “Our varsity got off to a good start winning all three doubles matches, which always helps build some momentum heading into singles matches.”

York entered the season with some question marks in its doubles lineup, as the Dukes had to replace two successful doubles pairs in Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach and Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe after all four graduated.

The early returns on the new-look doubles lineup appeared promising in the opener, as Mayah Colle and Lily Nuss put the first point of the season on the board for York in the opening doubles match. The juniors combined to take down Southwest’s Molly Fosler and Isabel Schinker 8-3. Sophomore Ellie Peterson and senior Hallie Newman, two returnees from last year’s team, quickly followed with a win of their own as the duo handled the Silver Hawks’ Faith Richter and Linh Ha 8-4.

In the final varsity doubles match, York juniors Regin Dunham and Tina Hallisey built an early lead against Eva Anderson and Kensington Hazen and held on to win via tiebreaker 9-8 (7-5).

“Mayah and Lily had some nice stretches where they strung several good shots together, but I know they felt like they could diminish some of their errors at the net,” Miller said. “Tina and Regin built a nice lead before holding off their opponents to win in a tiebreaker. It was good for their confidence to come out on top and they know next time they need to play aggressive for the entire match. Hallie and Ellie started off slow but finished strong and carried that into their singles matches as well.”

Peterson kept the Dukes’ momentum rolling into singles play, as the sophomore dispatched Richter 8-2 in the lead singles match. In the second singles match to finish, Colle pulled out a narrow 9-7 victory over Fosler in No. 4 singles.

Newman and Nuss both picked up 8-5 victories in Nos. 2 and 3 singles, defeated Schinker and Hazen, respectively.

Hallisey added a fifth singles win for the Dukes in an 8-4 victory over Ha. In the final singles match, Southwest’s Anderson blanked Dunham 8-0 to prevent a York shutout.

Instead, the Dukes settled for an 8-1 win to begin the season on the right foot. York is slated to return to the courts Wednesday when St. Paul comes to town to make up the other half of the postponed triangular. Action is set to begin at 2 p.m.

In junior varsity action Friday, Southwest picked up a 16-3 win against a young Dukes lineup

“I knew our JV team would struggle as they are very inexperienced,” Miller said. “I love their attitude and all of them are very coachable. Hopefully they got some nerves out and learned a couple valuable lessons they can use on the court next time out.”