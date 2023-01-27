York girls rally late, topple Seward 38-32 in OT thriller

YORK – With the game clock rapidly approaching triple zeros, York needed a prayer. A woeful shooting performance in the first half put the Duke girls behind the eight-ball early, and the Central Conference tournament’s No. 2 seed still found itself trailing Seward 30-27 in the waning moments of regulation.

When the Dukes’ designed play broke down on the court, things looked bleak. Enter Kiersten Portwine.

The junior took the ball up near the top of the arc and found her opening when her defender stepped back a fraction too far. Portwine took a brief moment to set herself and fired up a shot that splashed through the nylon, touching nothing but net on the way down for an equalizer with 7.6 seconds remaining in regulation.

“I knew we needed a three to tie the game and the play was for me,” Portwine said after the game. “It didn’t go exactly how we wanted it to, but I got open and my defender sagged, so I just hit it and it went in. It was awesome.”

It was the junior’s third 3-ball of the fourth quarter and ultimately sent the game into overtime, where the Dukes outscored the Bluejays 8-2 to punch a ticket to the Central Conference title game Saturday night with a 38-32 come-from-behind win.

“It was a really good game. We didn’t come out as strong as we’d hoped, but we finished and that’s what we do best,” Rylyn Cast said. “It was a great win."

The victory didn’t come easy. Neither side shot particularly well in regulation, but York knocked down both of its field goals in overtime and went 3 of 5 from the line, while Seward connected on just 2 of 4 free throws and missed all three of its shots in the extra period.

“We know each other well, and to find a way to win a game like that says a lot about your team and your character,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “We have a lot of winners on this team. They’re great kids, they battled and they find ways. It could have gone either way, but at the end of the day we had some big shots fall at the right time.”

The Dukes could not buy a bucket in the first half, as the hosts made just four of their first 25 shots – including one of their first 12 3-pointers – and shot an abysmal 16% from the floor in the first half.

Yet, York only trailed by four at the intermission because Seward also could not crack the Rubik’s Cube that was the basket. The Bluejays shot just 4 of 15 from the floor in the first half, but they connected on half of their six chances from downtown.

“At half we talked about how great our defense was playing. If we kept playing that good defense we knew we would be in the game at the end,” Kern said. “We felt like we had only hit one three and they’d hit three, so we figured if we turned that tide we would win it at the end. We just kept our composure and stayed the course. It’s a long game, and I love how these girls are levelheaded. It’s not too high, not too low and that’s what makes them great.”

Cast kept York afloat in the first half as the senior scored all seven of the Dukes’ points in the second quarter, including a layup at the halftime horn that trimmed the deficit from six points to four heading into the locker room.

Coming out of the break, York chipped away at the deficit thanks to a 9-6 run in the third quarter as Seward carried a one-point lead into the final eight minutes after neither side scored over the final 2:32 of the third stanza.

The scoreboard continued to read Seward 22, York 21 as the clock ticked inside the 6-minute mark of the fourth quarter, but it didn’t stay that way for long.

Portwine tickled the twine on a second-chance 3-ball to put York back on top by a pair with 5:54 left, but Seward eventually took the lead back at 26-24 before Portwine grabbed an offensive rebound, stepped back and uncorked a trey, again landing a bulls-eye and putting the Dukes back in front by a point with 92 seconds remaining in regulation.

Seward answered back with a bucket, forced a turnover and then made a pair of free throws to go up by three. Kern called a timeout with 36.8 seconds left and dialed up what he hoped was an equalizing basket in the huddle.

“The play was drawn for Kiersten in the corner, and it broke down,” he said after the game. “They put a lot of pressure on our perimeter passing, but what happened then is it swung around back to her and she found an opening, and it was tight. It was a tough shot, but what can you say about her and her ability to be clutch. I’ll go to battle with her any day of the week, but it was a big team effort there at the end to get the shot.”

Portwine delivered the cold-blooded equalizer with 7.6 seconds left, but the Dukes weren’t in the clear yet. Seward still had plenty of time to try and win the game in regulation, and the Bluejays drove the ball toward the rack, but Cast was there to turn back the shot with a massive block to force the extra period.

“It really means a lot,” she said. “As a senior, those big moments, we’re going to remember those for a really long time.”

Chloe Koch put the Dukes in front early in OT with a crucial 3-pointer and Seward responded with two free throws before Lauryn Haggadone buried a basket to push the cushion back to three points. The Bluejays did not score again, and the Dukes did enough at the foul line down the stretch to hold on for a 38-32 comeback win.

“The girls could just sense the fight and I think they relaxed out of the huddle. We were joking in the huddle going into overtime, if you can believe that," Kern said. "They played relaxed. That’s something you’ve got to believe about this team is how relaxed they stay in those big moments. I didn’t sense any strain or any stress going into overtime.”

York finished the game shooting 13 of 50 (26%) from the floor and 5 of 24 from three. The Dukes also went 7 of 11 from the charity stripe.

Kiersten Portwine led the way offensively with a trio of treys in the fourth quarter as the junior netted a team-high 12 points.

Behind her, Cast finished with nine points, Koch scored five of her six in overtime and Haggadone and Lainey Portwine added four apiece. Josie Loosvelt scored two points and Mia Burke capped the offense with one.

Seward’s Haylie Sloup led all scorers with 16 points as she accounted for half of the Bluejays’ total scoring. Kelsey Miller added nine for Seward, which shot 8 of 34 from the floor, 3 of 15 from three and 13 of 21 at the line in the loss.

“I knew they were going to be a really good team,” Kiersten Portwine said after the game. “They’re all really disciplined, and it just comes down to our defense. I was just hoping we were going to hit some shots, and we did. We kept the energy, kept the momentum and we got the win.”