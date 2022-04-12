York girls rack up 200-plus to win Fillmore Central Invite

GENEVA-The exact final team totals were not available from the Fillmore Central Triangular on Monday in Geneva, but the Dukes did rack up over 200 points in winning six of the 14 events contested.

York senior Brynn Hirschfeld won both the 800 (2:28.76) and the 1600 (5:20.98) while Kelley Erwin and Jami Hoblyn gave the Dukes a sweep in the throws. Erwin had a toss of 36-11 in the shot put and Hoblyn recorded a throw of 109-09 in the discus.

Other wins came from freshman Lainey Portwine who bettered her season best in the 300 hurdles with a clocking of 53.51 and Rebecca Libich won the high jump.

York’s 4x400 relay was clocked at 4:33.95 for first place. York relay teams placed in four of the six spots in the race.

Fillmore Central’s wins came in the pole vault where Angelina Schademann had her best effort of the year with a 10-0, the same as Melanie Driewer of York.

Picking up two wins was speedster Julia Odermatt who won the 100 (13.66) and the 200 with a time of 28.31.

The Panthers scored another 10 points in the 400 as Lilly Srajhans turned in a time of 1:09.85.

York is back on the track on Thursday as they compete at the Central City Invite which gets underway at 1 p.m.

Fillmore Central’s next outing is slated for Tuesday, April 19 at the Tri-County Invite.

Event winners and all area athletes in the top three of each event

100-1.Julia Odermatt, FC 13.66, 2.Chloe Koch, YRK 13.87, 3.Lauren Hills, YRK 13.97

200-1.Julia Odermatt, FC 28.31, 2.Lauren Hills, YRK 28.78, 3.Ashleigh Hills, YRK 30.30

400-1.Lilly Srahjans, FC 1:09.85, 2.Hallie Verhage, FC 1:10.67

800-1.Brynn Hirschfeld, YRK 2:28.76, 3.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK 2:31.82

1600-1.Brynn Hirschfeld, YRK 5:20.98, 2.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK 5:21.98, 3.Emory Conrad, YRK 6:15.70

100H-1.Aubrey Garfield, CC 19.20, 3.Katelynn Julich, FC 21.35

300H-1.Lainey Portwine, YRK 53.51, 3.Kynli Combs, YRK 56.25

4x100-1.Central City 57.36

4x400-1.York A 4:33.95, 2.York B 4:43.60, 3.York D 4:48.23

High Jump-1.Rebecca Libich, YRK 3-8

Pole Vault-1.Angelina Schademann, FC 10-0, 2.Melanie Driewer, YRK 10-0, 3.Chloe Koch, YRK 9-6

Long Jump-1.MaKayla Envoldsen, CC 14-8 ½, 2.Lainey Portwine, YRK 14-7

Triple Jump-1.Hallie Rutherford, CC 31-3 ½, 2.Sierra Rasmussen, YRK 29-2, 3.Olivia Linhart, YRK 28-1

Shot Put-1.Kelly Erwin, YRK 36-11, 2.Addison Cotton, YRK 34-8, 3.Jami Hoblyn, YRK 33-2

Discus-1.Jamie Hoblyn, YRK 109-09, 2.Rebecca Libich, YRK 99-0, 3.Addison Cotton, YRK 94-05