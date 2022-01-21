York girls put the clamps on Fairbury

FAIRBURY – The York Dukes entered Friday night’s tilt at Fairbury missing its top two rebounders in seniors Mattie Pohl (injury) and Masa Scheierman (illness). The visitors pounded the Jeffs on the glass anyway, racking up a 35-20 edge on the boards behind a dominant defensive effort.

Fairbury shot just 6-of-26 from the floor from the game and did not make a field goal over the game’s final 11:34 as the Dukes rolled to a 42-26 victory and improved to 12-3 on the season.

“I thought the girls played really well, especially on the defensive end,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “We really emphasized defending that (Karly) McCord. She’s a very nice player, and after that first half we really slowed her down. It was a great job by the girls defensively, helping on her and taking her out of the game. Overall, it was a great win. It’s tough to come on the road here, so any time you can come out with a victory is good.”

York raced out to a 10-5 lead after eight minutes, but Fairbury scored the first five points of the second quarter to quickly even the score. Junior Anna Briggs then went on a personal 4-0 run to help the Dukes regain the lead, but the Jeffs battled back and took a 17-16 lead with 2:08 to go until halftime.