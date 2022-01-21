York girls put the clamps on Fairbury

FAIRBURY – The York Dukes entered Friday night’s tilt at Fairbury missing its top two rebounders in seniors Mattie Pohl (injury) and Masa Scheierman (illness). The visitors pounded the Jeffs on the glass anyway, racking up a 35-20 edge on the boards behind a dominant defensive effort.
Fairbury shot just 6-of-26 from the floor from the game and did not make a field goal over the game’s final 11:34 as the Dukes rolled to a 42-26 victory and improved to 12-3 on the season.
“I thought the girls played really well, especially on the defensive end,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “We really emphasized defending that (Karly) McCord. She’s a very nice player, and after that first half we really slowed her down. It was a great job by the girls defensively, helping on her and taking her out of the game. Overall, it was a great win. It’s tough to come on the road here, so any time you can come out with a victory is good.”
York raced out to a 10-5 lead after eight minutes, but Fairbury scored the first five points of the second quarter to quickly even the score. Junior Anna Briggs then went on a personal 4-0 run to help the Dukes regain the lead, but the Jeffs battled back and took a 17-16 lead with 2:08 to go until halftime.
Undeterred, sophomore Kiersten Portwine drilled a trey for the Dukes on the other end as York went back on top. The Jeffs could not answer, and Mia Burke uncorked one from downtown with 1:01 to go in the half, the ball finding nothing but nylon on the way down to extend the lead to six.
Senior Destiny Shepherd split a pair of free throws in the half’s final seconds as York closed the half on a 7-0 run and lead 23-17 at the break.
Fairbury cut the deficit to 27-22 on Madison Ohlde’s 3-pointer with 4:26 left in the third quarter, but York came up with a steal on its next defensive possession and the Jeffs were tacked with a technical foul on the ensuing drive to the hoop.
Shepherd nailed both free throws, York took possession of the ball and Portwine drilled a dagger three to force a Jeffs timeout. In the blink of an eye, the Dukes extended their lead to 32-22 with 1:21 to play in the third quarter.
Portwine’s trey ultimately proved to be the proverbial nail in the coffin, as York’s defense shut down the Jeffs the rest of the way. Fairbury did not make another shot from the floor after Ohlde’s 3-pointer, and the Jeffs didn’t even score again until they knocked down four three throws in the final two minutes after the Dukes had pulled their starters.
Fairbury shot 1-for-8 from the floor in the second half and finished just 6-of-26 shooting for the game. Despite converting at just a 23% clip from the floor, the Jeffs did shoot 11 of 15 from the foul line.
“It was really intense,” Kern said of the Dukes’ defensive effort to stymie the Jeffs offensively down the stretch. “Our pressure bothered them, our guard play out front was great and we bumped on the bigs. Just an overall great team defensive effort.”
York shot just 9 of 23 from the floor, 3 of 13 from beyond the arc and 11 of 25 from the foul line, but the Dukes didn’t need an overly efficient offensive performance with the defense firing on all cylinders.
Briggs poured in a game-high 16 points and buried seven shots from the floor. With both Pohl and Scheierman out, her presence loomed large for the Dukes.
“We needed her tonight to make baskets,” Kern said. “She did a really good job, especially with Masa and Mattie out. She executed well in the post and our guards did a good job of getting her the ball.”
Shepherd scored seven points and Portwine added six for York. Junior Josie Loosvelt notched four points, juniors Rylyn Cast and Mia Burke tallied three apiece, junior Lauryn Haggadone added two and Addison Cotton scored one to round out the Dukes’ offensive effort.
While eight different players scored for York, only four Jeffs saw the ball go through the hoop. McCord led the way with 10 points but did not score in the second half, while Jami Mans added nine.
York crashed the glass to the tune of a 35-20 edge on the boards despite missing both of their top two rebounders in Scheierman and Pohl. The Dukes also won the turnover battle 13-10 as they cruised to a 16-point win and improved to 12-3 on the season.