York girls prepare to face familiar foe in district finals

YORK – On Jan. 29, York lost to Grand Island Northwest 47-34 in the Central Conference finals. On Friday night, the Dukes will get another crack at the Vikings – this time in the district finals, with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

“District finals are always challenging games no matter who the opponent is,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “We know each other well and have played each other multiple times in recent years. We will be ready for the matchup.”

In the conference tournament loss, Northwest shot the ball well – 15 of 27 (56%) from the floor, 4 of 10 from beyond the arc – while York, decidedly, did not. The Dukes made just one of their first 10 field goals and finished 13 of 41 (32%) from the floor for the game.

It was an especially cold night from 3-point land, where York missed its first 12 attempts and didn’t can its first trey until the 6:18 mark of the fourth quarter. The Dukes finished just 3 of 18 (17%) from deep that night in Seward.

Seniors Rylie Rice (13.8 points per game) and Reba Mader (9.6) spearhead the Vikings offensively. In the first game against York, the duo combined for 28 points and both made over half of their shot attempts. Rice turned in a particularly efficient outing, as she made 5 of 8 shots from the floor and 3 of 5 attempts from long range.

For a York team that’s played solid defense pretty much the entire season, the Central Conference finals proved to be a bit of an outlier. Kern said the Dukes are “eager” for another crack at Northwest and a chance to correct the mistakes that plagued them in the conference tournament.

“We have to do a better job of finding their shooters and limiting easy layups and jump shots,” he said. “We know we will have to rotate better on defense and communicate better.”

After the first matchup against Northwest, York made some tweaks offensively, and after a 37-25 win against Holdrege in the next outing, something clicked.

York has cracked the 50-point mark in three of its past four games, with the lone exception a 38-33 win over Seward in the subdistrict semifinals Monday night.

Counting the Holdrege game, the Dukes have shot over 40% from the floor in four of their last five contests, the exception again being Monday’s clash against Seward in which York connected at a 35% clip from the floor.

“We have worked hard to keep good spacing in our offense to open up driving lanes and entry passes to our post,” Kern said of the offensive adjustments. “We also are working to be more efficient with our dribbling. We want to dribble when we attack the rim and to not have wasted dribbles. We also have worked on making our cuts more efficient so they have purpose and we have less standing around.”

York doesn’t have a clear-cut go-to scorer offensively, opting instead for a balanced offensive attack. Five Dukes average over six points a night and four score more than eight per game.

Anna Briggs leads the pack, as the junior averages 9.7 points a night and is shooting at a 48% clip this season.

Destiny Shepherd adds 8.8 points per game and has cracked double figures in six consecutive games dating back to the first matchup against Northwest. Shepherd’s shooting 33% from the floor during her senior campaign.

Senior Masa Scheierman makes nearly half of her shot attempts (49%) and notches 8.5 points an outing, while senior Mattie Pohl averages 8.2 points on 37% shooting, including a 16-point outing in the subdistrict win over Seward.

Kiersten Portwine adds 6.1 points per game as the Dukes’ most efficient sharpshooter. The sophomore connects at a 37% clip from beyond the arc, including a sizzling 6-of-8 performance in a 74-34 win over Crete on Jan. 14.

York has consistently crashed the glass all season, as the Dukes pull down 30.6 rebounds per game – including 11.3 offensive boards.

Scheierman leads the charge with 8.3 rebounds a night, while Briggs averages 6.1 boards per game and Pohl adds 4.8. Briggs and Scheierman also form an intimidating duo in the paint where Briggs blocks three shots a night and Scheierman averages 2.1.

Shepherd is the Dukes’ leading facilitator on offense, dishing out 3.5 assists per night while Scheierman adds 2.3.

To book a ticket to Lincoln, York must find a way to reverse the trends of the first Northwest matchup. Kern pointed to three crucial factors for the Dukes on Friday night – creating good spacing offensively and executing their movement, playing with great communication and rotation defensively and keeping up the focus and energy for a full 32 minutes.

One potential X-factor: Northwest’s win in the conference tournament took place at a neutral site in Seward, but the Vikings must travel to York on Friday. The Dukes are 8-4 on the road or at neutral sites but a perfect 12-0 at home so far this season. York has not lost in the Duke Dome since a 49-34 defeat to Norris on Jan. 19, 2021.

Win one more game to complete an undefeated season on their home court, and the Dukes can book a trip to Lincoln next week.

“We love playing at home,” Kern said. “Our energy is better at home, our crowd is loud, and it's just a great atmosphere. We look forward to the opportunity to play in front of the York faithful.”