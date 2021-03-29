York girls post big points in distance races, edge Seward at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – In just the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races the York girls rolled up 44 points and held off the Seward Bluejays once the Dukes took the lead.

The Bluejays had an early advantage on the strength of their 1-2 finish in the high jump, but when relay team of Cailey Faust, Kiersten Portwine, Emma Snider and Kassidy Stuckey won the 4x80 that turned things around.

When the final event was competed the Dukes had 77 points, Seward 72 and Elkhorn North posted 70. Fillmore Central was also in competition and scored just two points.

York’s distance combination of junior Brynn Hirschfeld and senior Maddie Portwine scorched the 1600 field finishing 1-2 respectively, then duo added 16 more points for York with a 1-3 finish in the 800. Hirschfeld won both the 1600 (5:28.27) and the 800 (2:31.02).

Portwine ran with Hirschfeld to the tape in the 1600 as she posted a time of 5:29.74 and in the 800 she was clocked at 2:33.21.

York’s dominance in the distance events continued in the 3200 where freshman Kassidy Stuckey bettered the field by almost a half-minute with a time of 12:08.40.