York girls post big points in distance races, edge Seward at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – In just the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races the York girls rolled up 44 points and held off the Seward Bluejays once the Dukes took the lead.
The Bluejays had an early advantage on the strength of their 1-2 finish in the high jump, but when relay team of Cailey Faust, Kiersten Portwine, Emma Snider and Kassidy Stuckey won the 4x80 that turned things around.
When the final event was competed the Dukes had 77 points, Seward 72 and Elkhorn North posted 70. Fillmore Central was also in competition and scored just two points.
York’s distance combination of junior Brynn Hirschfeld and senior Maddie Portwine scorched the 1600 field finishing 1-2 respectively, then duo added 16 more points for York with a 1-3 finish in the 800. Hirschfeld won both the 1600 (5:28.27) and the 800 (2:31.02).
Portwine ran with Hirschfeld to the tape in the 1600 as she posted a time of 5:29.74 and in the 800 she was clocked at 2:33.21.
York’s dominance in the distance events continued in the 3200 where freshman Kassidy Stuckey bettered the field by almost a half-minute with a time of 12:08.40.
Huge points were scored by the Driewer team of Morgan and Melanie in the pole vault. Morgan took second place with a vault of 9-6, while fourth went to Melanie who cleared 8-6.
“For the girls, Maddie and Brynn did a lot of great things, both are state leaders in the 1600 meters. Freshman Kassidy Stuckey looks to be a state contender with her effort in the 3200 as well,” commented York head coach Darrel Branz. “I see Kassidy being a huge part of (the) girls team this year. Jami (Hoblyn) is continuing to improve in the discus and Melanie and Morgan Driewer both scored big points for the team in the pole vault.”
York’s Jami Hoblyn picked up valuable points with a second place in the discus as she posted a mark of 117-10.
The 4x400 relay of both Kiersten and Maddie Portwine along with Hirschfeld and Rylyn Cast took fourth, stopping the clock at 4:43.67.
Fillmore Central senior Claire Kimbrough scored the only two points of the day for the Panthers, a mark of 29-6 in the triple jump for fifth place.
Both teams will be in action on Thursday, April 1. York will travel to the Platteview Invite scheduled to get started at 1:30 p.m., while the Panthers will visit Hebron for the Thayer Central Invite at 10:30 a.m.
Team scoring-1.York 77; 2.Seward 72; 3.Elkhorn North 70; 4.Elkhorn 52; 5.David City 51; 6.Fairbury 50; 7.Superior 42; 8T.Lincoln Lutheran 36; 8T.Beatrice 36; 10.Crete 23; 11.Conestoga 18; 12. Fillmore Central 2.