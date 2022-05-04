York girls play to runner-up finish at GICC tennis invite

GRAND ISLAND – Boosted by strong performances across the lineup, the York Dukes took second place Tuesday at the GICC Invite. York scored 18 points to finish four behind winner GICC, while Kearney Catholic took third with 13 points.

Ellie Peterson continued her stellar start to her sophomore year with a clean sweep of the field to claim gold at lead singles. She opened with an 8-5 win over Kearney Catholic and toppled Hastings St. Cecilia 8-1. In the third match of the day, Peterson won a close bout with Waverly 8-6 before bookending her day with another 8-5 victory, this time over GICC.

Peterson’s unblemished 4-0 day boosted her season record to 17-4.

“Ellie Peterson notched some key victories over Kearney Catholic and GICC on her way to first place,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “Ellie has lost to both of those players and was excited to avenge those losses.”

The Dukes added a pair of runner-up finishes at both doubles spots, with Lily Nuss and Mayah Colle and Regin Dunham and Tina Hallisey both going 3-1 on the day.

Colle and Nuss edged out Kearney Catholic 8-6 in their opener. The juniors picked up 8-1 wins over Hastings St. Cecilia and Waverly before falling to GICC to close the day. Dunham and Hallisey also began the day by taking down Kearney Catholic, this one by an 8-3 margin. The junior duo then toppled St. Cecilia and Waverly but lost to GICC in the final match of the day.

“It was good to see Tina and Regin validate their win over Kearney Catholic with an 8-3 victory today,” Miller said. “Lily and Mayah started the day with a nice win over that same Kearney Catholic team which will be a nice resume builder come state tournament time.”

At No. 2 singles, senior Hallie Newman won one of four matches and placed fourth.

“Hallie played some good tennis today even though her record may not reflect that,” Miller said. “Her first match of the day was a great back and forth with Kearney Catholic and I am seeing some improvement with her game. Hopefully we can carry this momentum into our dual on Thursday at Crete.”