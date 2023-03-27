FAIRBURY – The York girls track team returned to action for the second time this season Saturday when the Dukes traveled to Fairbury and competed against the field at the Jeffs’ home invite. Elkhorn North dominated the team race, racking up 115 points as the Wolves rolled to the team title.

Beatrice finished a distant runner-up with 85 points and Seward claimed bronze with 72. Fairbury (60 points) and David City (40) rounded out the top five.

The Dukes placed seventh out of the 12 teams in action and netted 37 points, just one shy of sixth-place Conestoga.

The bulk of York’s success came in the shot put, where the Dukes took home a 1-2 finish. Kelly Ewrin hurled a 37-5 and Addison Cotton finished just behind her with a 36-4, a foot and seven inches ahead of third-place Marin Rasgorshek from Crete.

Katlyn Krausnick continued a solid start to her freshman season, as the hurdler clocked in at 17.71 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 51.72 seconds in the 300 to finish sixth and third, respectively.

The Dukes also scored two athletes in the pole vault, where Chloe Koch cleared the bar at 9-6 to place third and Morgan Driewer finished sixth after clearing 8-6.

York’s other individual scorer came from Cailey Faust in the 800, where the senior crossed the line fifth with a time of 2:34.86.

The relays also proved fruitful for the Dukes. Lauren Hills, Koch, Cynley Wilkinson and Lauryn Haggadone timed in at 54.34 seconds in the 4x100 to finish fifth, while the 4x400 quartet of Krausnick, Lainey Portwine, Koch and Pinneo ran a 4:39.92 to take sixth.

“Even though the girls team was missing returning state champion Kassidy Stuckey with an illness, senior throwers Kelly Erwin and Addison Cotton went first and second in the girls shot put,” head coach Darrel Branz said. “It was great to see them compete against each other in the finals each one out throwing the other through the finals. This type of competition is great for teammates to have because it helps make everyone better. Other girls with great performances were freshman Katlyn Krausnick medaling in both the 100 and 300 hurdles and sophomore Chloe Koch getting third in the pole vault. It is always great to see underclassmen compete hard and contribute to the team.”

The Dukes will return to the track on Friday at Platteview.

“It was a great day for a track meet and the team competed well and we are on the right track, but we are not where we want to be yet,” Branz said. “This team will continue to work hard each week and find ways to improve.”

Team scores

1. Elkhorn North (EN), 115; 2. Beatrice (BEA) 85; 3. Seward (SEW) 72; 4. Fairbury (FAIR), 60; 5. David City (DC), 40; 6. Conestoga (CON), 38; 7. York, 37; 8. Crete, 28; 9. Superior (SUP), 24; 10. Lincoln Lutheran (LL), 18; 11. Sandy Creek (SC), 7; 12. Lincoln Northwest (LN), 2.

Event winners and York athletes who placed

100 – 1. Avery Barnard, BEA, 12.60

200 – 1. Avery Barnard, BEA, 26.26

400 – 1. Grace Heaney, EN, 1:00.28

800 – 1. Sydney Stodden, EN, 2:25.68; 5. Cailey Faust, YORK, 2:34.86

1600 – 1. Ella Ford, EN, 5:17.06

3200 – 1. Jenna Polking, EN, 11:58.90

100 Hurdles – 1. Kelsey Miller, SEW, 15.72; 6. Katlyn Krausnick, YORK, 17.71

300 Hurdles – 1. Kelsey Miller, SEW, 49.07; 3. Katlyn Krausnick, YORK, 51.72

4x100 – 1. BEA (Riley Schwisow, Anna Gleason, Morgan Maschmann, Avery Barnard), 52.03; 5. YORK (Lauren Hills, Chloe Koch, Cynley Wilkinson, Lauryn Haggadone), 54.34

4x400 – 1. EN (Morgan Sachs, Grace Heaney, Ella Ford, Sydney Stodden), 4:10.64; 6. YORK (Katlyn Krausnick, Lainey Portwine, Chloe Koch, Addison Pinneo), 4:39.92

4x800 – 1. CRETE (Caydence Kuss, Maggie Wohl, Trinity McMillan, Isabel Linares Chavez), 11:16.50

High Jump – 1. Kara Budlacz, EN, 5-0

Pole Vault – 1. Mikya Lierman, FAIR, 10-0; 3. Chloe Koch, YORK, 9-6; 6. Morgan Driewer, YORK, 8-6

Long Jump – 1. Ella Gardner, SUP, 17-5

Triple Jump – 1. Avery Couch, DC, 35-0

Discus – 1. Emma Erikson, BEA, 115-6

Shot Put – 1. Kelly Erwin, YORK, 37-5; 2. Addison Cotton, YORK, 36-4