York girls place fourth at Northwest invite

GRAND ISLAND – The York girls wrestling team took on the nine-team field at the Northwest invite Saturday morning and turned in a solid outing. Five of the eight girls competing medaled, helping the Dukes record 96 points and finish fourth.

Pierce won the invite with 182 points, followed by runner-up Adams Central (105) and Northwest (101). Chadron rounded out the top 5 with 92 points.

“I thought our girls went out and competed well today,” girls head coach Chad Mattox said. “It was great to see our girls place as high as they did.”

Leading York’s five medalists were Adalynn Vrba and Annsley Vernon, who swept through the bracket at 105 and 190 pounds, respectively.

Vrba opened with a pin of Grand Island Senior High’s Cinthya Juarez in 3:36 and then picked up a win via fall against Madie Hoerle of Ogallala in 2:29. In her final match, Vrba needed just 1:30 to pin Northwest’s Gracie Huggins to cap a 3-0 day and improve to 6-17 on the season.

Vernon, meanwhile, advanced to the semis on a forfeit before defeating Jennifer Lopez of Northwest in 2:21. In the finals, she squared off with Pierce Bluejay Mariah Eckert and took home the gold medal with a pin a mere 59 seconds into the match. Vernon improved to 19-5 on the year with a 3-0 day.

“Addy Vrba wrestled at a high level at the tournament, going 3-0 and winning her bracket. She has been working hard and looks to have turned a corner for us,” Mattox said. “Annsley Vernon won her bracket as well. She is undersized for her weight class but she's aggressive and strong which helps her a lot.”

Behind Vernon and Vrba, the Dukes took home a pair of silver medals from Addison Cotton and Avery Albers.

Cotton opened with a pair of pins in 1:17 and 1:30 to reach the finals at 145, where she faced returning state champion Kenli Boeselager of Chadron. Cotton hung tough but ultimately came up short, wrapping up a 2-1 day and improving to 21-3 on her senior campaign.

At 170, Albers opened with a 27-second pin of Pierce’s Shaylee Gardner and followed that with a win by fall against Adams Central’s Nevaeha Sorenson in 3:32. That set up a match with the Bluejays’ Katelyn Gubbels (20-8) in the finals, where Albers came up short of the win but still turned in a 2-1 outing to move to 19-5.

York’s other medalist came from Arianna Schutt, who took home bronze at 110 pounds.

“Addison Cotton performed well, beating a state qualifer in the semi finals and giving the previous years state champion a real go but just falling short,” Mattox said. “Avery Albers did a great job as well going 2-1 and just slipping up a bit in the finals match. Overall I'm really happy with where our girls program is headed.”