LINCOLN – When the York Dukes took on the Elkhorn North Wolves during the regular season, they did not score until the 3:51 mark of the third quarter in an eventual 55-9 loss. York made strides offensively in the rematch Friday afternoon, getting on the board at the 4:10 mark of the first quarter on a Lainey Portwine basket.

Unfortunately for the Dukes, they were already down 12-0, and the top seed in Class B never let up as they controlled the game from the start in a 62-20 win in the first of two Class B semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

“Man, they shot well. Regardless of anything else we couldn’t handle the pressure,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “It bothered us, but their shooting was unbelievable. They’re a special team, it’s a special group and they deserve to be playing in the state championship game.”

York reached the semifinals with a defensive clinic against Scottsbluff on Thursday afternoon, but the Dukes could not find any cracks in the Elkhorn North machine Friday. The Wolves shot 21 of 28 (75%) from the floor and went a stellar 8 of 9 from three.

Elkhorn North standout Britt Prince netted 24 points in the teams’ regular-season meeting; the junior poured in 30 points on 11 of 12 shooting Friday. Behind her, McKenna Murphy tallied 13 points for the Wolves and Grace Thompson added nine.

York, meanwhile, shot 8 of 28 from the floor and just 2 of 14 from beyond the arc. The Dukes also turned the ball over 20 times with 17 of them coming in the first half.

Chloe Koch led the Dukes with eight points, while Kiersten Portwine tallied five and Lainey Portwine finished with four. Lauryn Haggadone rounded out the York scoring effort with three points.

York bid farewell to four seniors Friday, as Haggadone, Mia Burke, Rylyn Cast and Josie Loosvelt all suited up and took the court for the final time in their prep careers. The impact the quartet left on the program runs far beyond any success on the floor, where they won 21 games this season and reached the state semifinals.

“This group in general brings great joy to so many people in this community. A day didn’t pass where I didn’t hear how much they loved watching our team and the genuine love and chemistry they had with each other,” Kern said of the senior class. “That’s a credit to those seniors and what they’ve helped develop in this program. There’s a lot of people watching them, and they put that on display every night. The positive energy they provided, it doesn’t go unnoticed. That’s hard to do all the time, and that made it easy for us. I’m real proud of them.”

Despite the loss Friday, the Dukes will return several key pieces next winter. Of the four players to leave a mark in the scorebook, three were underclassmen – Kiersten Portwine is a junior, while Koch and Lainey Portwine are both sophomores.

To that end, the experience gained from Thursday’s win over Scottsbluff and Thursday’s tilt with Elkhorn North should prove valuable.

“We always want that. We’ve got a lot of good kids coming back,” Kern said. “They can do it again, there’s no doubt about it, and the hard work they put in to be great basketball players and great teammates is – you know, the experience we had this weekend to play a couple games here against amazing opponents is something we can take with us for sure.”

With the defeat to the Wolves, York capped a strong 2022-23 season with a sterling 21-4 record. The Dukes only lost to two teams, falling twice to Elkhorn North and twice to Adams Central. Both schools will play for a state title Saturday after the Patriots edged previously undefeated Bridgeport in overtime in the C-1 semifinals.

York also finished as Central Conference runner-up and reached the state semifinals for the second time in three years – an impressive campaign after losing four of five starters from last season’s state tournament appearance.

“It was a special year. I know a lot of people didn’t expect this from what we had, after what we lost. When you find a way to string along all those wins, we’ll look back some day like wow, it was pretty amazing,” Kern said. “To only lose to two teams that are going to be in the state championship game and could easily win it, that’s a pretty great year. Again, that’s a credit to this senior class and what they did on the court.”