YORK – The York girls kicked the tennis season off on the right foot, as the Dukes swept Lincoln Christian 9-0 in the friendly confines of their home courts Tuesday afternoon.

“York won the dual against Lincoln Christian today with an impressive 9-0 record in both the varsity and JV matches,” head coach Josh Miller said. “It is always nice to get off to a good start and our doubles teams set the tone early.”

It didn’t take long for the first York points to hang on the scoreboard, with junior Ellie Peterson and senior Lily Nuss making quick work of Ava Stithem and Karly Kavanaugh at No. 3 doubles in an 8-0 shutout.

At lead doubles, the senior duo of Mayah Colle and Tina Hallisey ran into a rough skid halfway through the match but righted the ship and defeated Reese Looper and Sarah Van Ostrand 8-5.

In the second doubles match, senior Regin Dunham and sophomore Lael Schwarz fell behind Lincoln Christian’s Gracie Lanka and Bree Miller early. However, the duo managed to right the ship and rallied for an eventual victory in a 9-7 marathon.

“Ellie and Lily played their first match together and rolled to an 8-0 victory,” Miller said. “Mayah and Tina had a little trouble in the middle of their match but finished strong to earn their first win as a duo. The match of the day was at No. 2 doubles where Regin and Lael had to fight their way to a 9-7 win after trailing most of the match.”

The singles matches were less dramatic, as the Dukes kept Lincoln Christian at bay to complete the clean sweep. Peterson and Nuss cruised past Looper and Kavanaugh at lead and second singles with a pair of 8-0 shutouts.

At the back half of the lineup, Dunham and Schwarz picked up 8-1 victories over Miller and Stithem, respectively, at Nos. 5 and 6 singles.

The final two singles matches were more compelling, but both went to York fairly comfortably. Hallisey defeated Van Ostrand 8-3 at No. 3 singles and Colle downed Lanka at No. 4 singles, also by an 8-3 margin.

“Most of the singles matches went smoothly with our closest matches at Nos. 3 and 4, but those were convincing 8-3 wins,” Miller said. “Our JV team also started quickly in the doubles matches and earned some nice wins at singles as well. Savanah Warren played her first tennis match ever and earned an exciting 6-3 victory to close out the dual.”

With the 9-0 shutout, York began its dual season on the right foot. The Dukes returned to the courts Wednesday afternoon when they welcomed Lincoln Southwest and St. Paul to town for triangular action.

Tuesday also marked the debut of York’s new-look lineup; the Dukes returned five of six regulars from last spring but Miller shuffled his doubles pairings around.

Nuss competed at lead doubles with Colle in 2022 but stepped in to fill the void at second singles, pairing with Peterson at No. 3 doubles as a result.

Colle remained at lead doubles and paired with Hallisey, who played second doubles as a junior last spring. Schwarz, the new face to the varsity lineup, filled in at No. 2 doubles alongside Dunham.

“We don’t have a lot of new faces on varsity, but we do have a new look to our doubles teams,” Miller said. “I was curious to see how the chemistry between these girls would develop under pressure, and hopefully the girls learned a few things that can help when we step back on the court tomorrow.”