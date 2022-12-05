York girls medal three at West Point

WEST POINT – The York girls wrestling team took to the mats for the program’s first-ever tournament Friday in West Point, where they competed in the 36-team field at the Friday Night Fracas. At the end of the event, the Dukes landed three on the podium and finished tied for 14th with Lincoln East.

South Sioux City won the tournament with 221 points, while Southeast Polk (166), Millard South (141), Adams Central (135) and Omaha Marian (124) rounded out the top five.

“I thought our girls competed well on Friday,” coach Chad Mattox said. “This was a huge tournament with 36 teams competing with the top teams in the state competing here along with some Iowa teams. It was great to have some medalists at the tournament as well, which shows we are making progress.”

The Dukes’ medalists Friday included senior Addison Cotton at 145 pounds, who claimed gold as she became the first girls wrestler at York to win a tournament. Cotton earned a first-round bye before rolling through her bracket with a trio of pins over Omaha Marian’s Tessa Brooks, Piper Moll of Adams Central and Lincoln Northwest’s CadiJohn Rivera in the finals.

Cotton’s performance moved her record to 5-0 on the season.

“Addison did a great job and has picked up the sport quickly,” Mattox said. “She has a positive attitude each day and wants to get better, which will take her a long ways in this sport.”

Jessah Linden also took home a medal in her first taste of tournament action, as the senior placed fourth at 155. Linden went 1-2 on the day with losses to Lincoln High’s Jazleen Alvarez in the semis and Abigale Holtz of Millard North in the third-place match. Her victory was a 23-second pin of Maria Martinez from Adams Central in the quarters.

Linden’s performance moved her season record to 3-2.

“Jessah placed in a competitive bracket. I think we would like to have back her semi-final match but overall she had a nice day,” Mattox said. “She also has picked up the sport pretty quickly too.”

York’s third medalist on the day was Avery Albers, who took bronze at 170. The freshman went 3-1 on the day to move to 5-1 on the year, with her lone loss coming to Millard South’s Rowyn Wiltgen in the semis. Albers pinned her other three opponents, including a second-period pin of Omaha Marian’s Angelina Rose, who was a state finalist at 145 pounds last winter.

“I would say her bracket was definitely loaded with competitive wrestlers and she did an outstanding job,” Mattox said. “Even though she had a tough match in the semi-finals she came back in pretty dominating fashion in the third place match to beat a quality opponent. Avery will go far in this sport as she's been working at this for a long time and has had quality coaching at the youth level from her father, York University women's wrestling coach Jeff Albers. We are excited to see how she progresses as the year goes on.”