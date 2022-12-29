York girls make Amherst invite championship today

AMHERST – Kiersten Portwine hit the first of what would be four 3-pointers to open scoring Thursday opposite Hastings St. Cecilia, then went on to post a game-high 18 points in the Duke girls’ 41-37 victory.

Coach Matt Kern’s Dukes came in sporting a mark of 5-1 and a state ranking of No. 7 in Class B. The Bluehawks, ranked No. 6 in D1, stood 7-1 at the jump.

At the outset, York senior Josie Loosvelt made it 5-zip when she converted an offensive board.

Bluehawk Tatum Krikac canned a point-blank bunny for her team’s first points at 4:36 of the first.

The Bluehawks converted an unforced Duke turnover into a 5-all tie, but moments later senior Mia Burke hit from three to put her team up 8-5.

The first period closed 9-8 St. Cecilia on a Bluehawk trey with 27 ticks left on the clock.

Loosvelt converted an assist pass from Portwine to put York up 10-9, but it took a three from Portwine to make it 13-11 York at 5:50 until halftime. Another three off the fingers of Burke had the Dukes on top 17-13 at 3:21.

Portwine drew blood again when the ball caromed above the backboard, then fell through as the halftime buzzer sounded. It was 24-15 with York looking ready to break away.

Nerves began to twitch in the York bleachers, however, when Addie Demuth of the Hawks poked out a steal on the York end and took it coast-to-coast for the bucket that had St. Cecilia within a single point at 21-20 Dukes.

Not to worry. Portwine hit from three late in the third. That gave York a 10-point cushion, 33-23. The lead increased to 13 before dropping to 11 despite a drive by Rylyn Cast. Give the assist to Portwine.

The Hawks were not quite finished and three lightning bolt 3-pointers in the waning minutes of the game had them within just eight, 40-32.

Things got even dicier for York when St. Cecilia scored off a steal with 23 seconds remaining, 40-37.

That was it for the Hawks’ offense, however. York completed scoring when Portwine hit one of two free throws at the 10 second mark.

St. Cecilia’s last gasp was snuffed out when Loosvelt stepped in front of a pass as the Hawks raced up the floor looking for one more shot.

Kern said his Dukes, “Really came out and shot the ball well tonight” against “one of the best teams in the state. Kiki (Portwine) shot the ball with confidence all game long. I was really happy to see that.”

The coach said his defense “played real well” and covered the oppenont’s best shooter effectively.

“That’s a good team over there. They’re the defending state champions,” he complimented.

In support of Portwine’s 18, Burke and Loosvelt netted six apiece. Kast hit for five, Lainey Portwine scored four and Lauryn Haggadone two. York won on the strength of 10 twos, six threes and 3-9 free throws.

Tatum Krikac and Avery Kissinger netted 11 and 9 for the Hawks who hit eight 2-pointers, four threes and went what turned out to be a lethal 9-20 at the line.

The other girls game was in progress at this writing and it appeared the Dukes’ championship opponent at 2 p.m. today will be the host Amherst Broncos who were up on Kearney Catholic 33-20 at halftime.

Quarter scores:

HSC (7-2) 9 16 8 14 — 37

York (6-1) 8 16 9 8 — 41