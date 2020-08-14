YORK – When the York girl’s golf team showed up for practice at the York Country Club on Tuesday they had a little bit of a surprise when they got to the putting green.
York head coach Josh Miller said that Ladies Professional Golf Association professional Mel Reid was on the putting green practicing as she was in York visiting friends.
“Something very exciting happened at golf practice today! LPGA tour pro Mel Reid was in town visiting some friends and just so happened to be practicing on the putting green when we showed up for practice,” commented Miller. “Mel was nice enough to spend about 10 minutes talking to the girls and answering questions.”
Reid resides in Jupiter, FL but is originally from England.
“Mel shared a cool story with us about practicing with Brooks Koepka and beating him a couple times. It sounded like she was getting ready to head overseas to prep for the British Open on August 20-23 at Royal Troon,” Miller added. “It was a surreal experience.”
Reid was a Solheim Cup player in 2011, 2015 and 2017; she finished tied for ninth at the 2015 Women’s British Open and she finished third in the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship.
