York girls get split with Elkhorn North and Elkhorn South, top Waverly

ELKHORN – The York girls bowling team left Elkhorn with a 1-1 record last week after defeating the Elkhorn North Wolves, but coming up a few pins short in their battle with the Elkhorn South Storm.

On Monday York was at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln to battle the Waverly Vikings in a dual. York defeated the Vikings in the baker games to secure the win after the two teams split their first two games.

York vs. Elkhorn North

York won the opener 643-575 over the Wolves. Kassidy Stuckey’s 179 paced the Dukes, Trinity McConnell fired a 134, Emory Conrad a 120, Skylar Huber a 107 and Lily Kowalski a 103.

In the second match, York won the team series with a score of 557 and picked up six more points to go with the five points won in the first series. Scoring in game two was as follows; Huber 136, Stuckey 132, McConnell 131, Leah Davis 82 and Clara Booth 76.

York vs. Elkhorn South

The Duke girls won the first game 589-504 led by Stuckey’s 143, followed by Trinity McConnell with a 140, Skylar Huber had a 126, Clara Booth a 113 and Leah Davis a 67. The win gave the Dukes seven points for the win over the Storm.

In the second game the Dukes had a team score of 604, but came up short of what Elkhorn South posted.

Scoring for the Dukes were McConnell with a 139, Conrad 126, Stuckey 119, Huber 115 and Lily Kowalski 105.

After the first two games the Dukes held a 9-7 lead, but lost both games in the Baker format 115-101 and 122-106.

York vs. Waverly

The Dukes jumped out of the gates early and took the first game 752-608.

McConnell bowled her career high as she rolled a 232, Stuckey was second with a 146, Conrad finished with a 126, Kowalski turned in a 125 and Huber added a 123.

In the second matchup, Waverly answered back as they defeated the York girls 667-573. Kowalski 131, Stuckey 124, McConnell 122, Booth 114 and Davis 82 rounded out the York scoring.

The dual came down to the baker format and York won the first match 200-148 and secured the win with a 120-120 win in game two. York’s 200 score in the first match was a school record.

“They are making huge improvements as they learn the game,” commented York head coach Holly Fuhr.

York will be in Lexington on Saturday, January 7.