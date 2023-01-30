York girls get first taste of Central Conference tourney

SEWARD – The York Duke girls wrestling team headed into unchartered territory on Saturday as they competed in their first-ever Central Conference wrestling championships at Seward High School.

The Dukes sent seven wrestlers to the mats and came away with five medals including one second place effort.

The team championship went to Lexington with 160 points as they edged both Crete and Schuyler who had 158 points. Lakeview was just six points off the second place pace with 152 and rounding out the top five was Adams Central with 136.5.

York finished in ninth place as they scored 82 points.

York freshman Avery Albers (23-6), No. 5 in Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland ratings, earned a title shot at 170 pounds with a semifinal win over Hadlie Wolf of Lexington with a 7-0 decision.

Albers ended up placing second as she lost to Crete’s Aileen Rueda by pinfall in 4:28.

York had four girls come away with third place efforts; all bounced back and won their third place matches after dropping semifinal bouts.

In the 105 pound weight class, freshman Arianna Schutt (13-21) defeated Ester Miranda of Schuyler by pin in 3:36; at 140 pounds Rubi Trejo (8-16) was a 12-7 winner over Aurora’s Ayeanna Smith; senior Addison Cotton (27-4) bounced back to defeat Elsa Garcia of Lexington in 0:39 and at 190 pounds it was Annsley Vernon (21-6) pinning Adam Central’s Kira Ahlers in 4:41.

“Overall, I thought the girls wrestled well. We didn’t have as many girls in the finals as I would have liked but overall our girls competed at a high level. I was really impressed with our girls and how they responded to adversity after the semifinals, as we went 1-4 in that round,” commented York coach Chad Mattox. “All four girls that lost in the semis came back to go 8-0 to get third place, which was a really good sign. I can’t complain too much about having one second place finish and four third place finishes at the conference tournament. Our conference has really grown with the quality of girls wrestling teams and this was a good test for our girls heading into districts.”

Mattox also pointed out two Dukes who did show a lot of progress on ther year.

“I thought two girls really stood out for their performances. Arianna Schutt and Rubi Trejo both wrestled the best they have all season long to get third place in their respective brackets,” Mattox added. “They both beat girls they lost to earlier in the season so that’s always a great sign for growth and progress.”

York will pack up the gear and head to Lincoln Southeast for the A-3 District Meet which begins on Friday, February 3rd and runs through Saturday, February 4th.

Team scoring — 1.Lexington 160; 2.Crete 158; 2.Schuyler 158; 4.Columbus Lakeview 152; 5.Adams Central 136.5; 6.Northwest 130; 7.Seward 119; 8.Aurora 112; 9.York 82