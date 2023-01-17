York girls flex their muscles in 42-20 rout of No. 5 Norris

YORK – In recent years, the Norris Titans have been something of a bogeyman for the York girls basketball team. However, buoyed by another hot start from three – as has been the team’s modus operandi for much of the month – the Dukes flipped the script and exorcised some demons Tuesday night in the friendly confines of the Duke Dome.

York made four of its first six shots from beyond the arc to take an early 12-7 lead and never looked back. A stout defensive effort limited the Titans to a woeful 1 of 15 shooting performance over the final two quarters as the hosts pulled away for a 42-20 win.

“I’m real proud of how the girls came out, their energy, their focus and the attention to detail they had,” head coach Matt Kern said. “Obviously, to get off to a hot start shooting always helps, but they’ve been doing it a lot lately so maybe that’s just a habit.”

The victory snapped a skid against Norris that dated back to Jan. 16, 2018. After a 44-43 York win that night, the Titans had won seven consecutive games in the series, including each of the past two years at the Class B state tournament.

“We knew coming in that Norris was a really good, and we have a lot of respect for them, so being able to come out and compete with them meant a lot and really got us fired up,” sophomore Chloe Koch said. “It meant a lot because they’ve ended our season every year with this senior class, so just to be able to get back at them meant a lot to us.”

Norris took an early 3-0 lead Tuesday night before York’s sharpshooters on offense took over. After breaking the school record for made threes in a game Friday night at Crete, York made four of its first six shots from downtown.

Kiersten Portwine canned one from deep to tie the game in the middle of the first quarter before Koch buried back-to-back-to-back treys to put the Dukes in front 12-3 with 1:37 left in the stanza.

Norris climbed to 14-10 midway through the second quarter, but sophomore Lainey Portwine went on a personal 5-0 run to push the cushion to 19-10 with just under 3:30 remaining in the half.

Still leading by seven late in the half, the Dukes came up with a steal and found an open Koch in the corner, who drilled her fourth triple of the game through contact. The sophomore could not convert the foul shot to complete a four-point play, but York still led by seven at the break.

That cushion stood at nine points at the end of a low-scoring third quarter. Haggadone and Koch opened the final stanza with a pair of buckets and Lainey Portwine added a pair of free throws to cap a 6-0 York run, making it 32-17 with 4:28 remaining.

From there, the Dukes closed the game on a 10-3 run to pull away for a 22-point victory. York shot a pedestrian 5 for 13 in the second half, but a stifling defensive effort made life miserable for the Norris offense all night long.

The Titans knocked down just 1 of 15 shots from the floor in the second half and were outscored 20-6 over the final 16 minutes.

“We’ve got a lot of girls that are really intelligent. They’ve played a lot of basketball, they know where to be on the court and defensively they understand exactly what we’re trying to do from a schematic standpoint,” Kern said. “They put themselves in the perfect positions and they play with great tenacity. When you do that there’s a chance you can hold them to tough shots. A lot of Norris’ shots were forced, tough shots against our man-to-man pressure, and that’s a credit to the girls’ defensive prowess.”

For the game, Norris shot just 7 of 30 (23%) from the floor and 2 of 11 from three. The Titans also went just 4 of 12 from the charity stripe and turned the ball over 17 times.

“I just like to be as fierce as I can on the ball because I know my teammates are also so good at being there and helping me when I’m not able to stop the ball at the top,” Lainey Portwine said. “Being able to trust my teammates and know they’re going to be there for me helps me get fired up on the ball.”

York made 10 of 12 foul shots to help offset a lackluster shooting performance after halftime. That free-throw discrepancy loomed large, but an even more crucial stat came on the glass. Despite a clear size advantage for Norris, the Dukes outworked the visitors on the boards to the tune of a 22-17 rebounding edge.

“Oftentimes you’re undersized, people talk about it and it starts to burn in your stomach a little and you want to show people that you can rebound, too,” Kern said. “These girls take a lot of pride in that, they get angry and they want to box out. Norris is a great basketball team, but we just had a great night tonight.”

The Dukes finished 13 of 30 (43%) from the floor and 6 of 11 from beyond the arc. The visitors also went 10 of 13 from the foul line for the game.

Koch led the way offensively, as the sophomore finished 4 for 4 on 3-balls and poured in a game-high 16 points.

“We knew being able to get into a lane and kick was our best option, so just having teammates get in there and kick it and then to do the same for them really worked together well,” she said.

The game’s second, third and fourth leading scorers also suited up for York; Lainey Portwine tallied nine points while Kiersten Portwine and Haggadone both added six. Mia Burke finished with three points for the Dukes, while Rylyn Cast rounded out the scoring with two.

York has continued to find a balanced offensive attack with several players making an impact, and the Dukes’ head coach contributed much of that to the team’s “fearless” attitude on the court.

“When you go out there and you’re not playing with any fear, you just go let it loose and play,” Kern said. “For Chloe Koch to come out on this stage and hit those threes early really allowed the team to relax and play at a high level. Every night, it’s a different player you ask me about and it’s a great sign for our team.”

Anistyn Rice led Norris with four points in the loss. The Titans dropped to 10-3, while York extended its winning streak to six games and improved to 11-1. The Dukes hit the court twice more this week, hosting Fairbury on Friday before traveling to North Platte the next day.

“We came out really, really fierce. Our team was fired up to be playing Norris, and York has such a great atmosphere for home games. The gym was so loud that it just fired us up even more,” Lainey Portwine said. “Going out strong against Norris is going to help us go out and be strong the rest of the week and give us a lot of confidence."