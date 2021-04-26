York girls finish high in their own track invite

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Dukes also found success in the field, highlighted by Melanie Driewer and Morgan Driewer in the pole vault. Melanie, a junior, won the event by clearing 10-6, while Morgan earned a point with her sixth-place finish. In the discus, junior Jami Hoblyn took second with a best of 110-08. Additionally, sophomore Kelly Erwin placed third in the shot put with a 34-9 1/2.

“It went pretty well,” said coach Darrel Branz of the Yowell. “The girls 4x400 looked really solid, with Maddie, Brynn, Kassidy and Cailey (Faust). Brynn did really well in the 800, which we usually have her run and setting the meet record was nice.”

The staff, he said, will be “trying her (Hirschfeld) in the 3200 again to see what that is going to look like and as coaches will sit down and figure out if that is the plan going forward. We feel really good with the mile and that absolutely looks good. We didn’t run Brynn in that (1600), just figured that a 3200 and two 800s in a day was a pretty good day.”

Of Driewer, Branz said, “It would have been nice to see Melanie get the school record in the pole vault. She was close and had really good attempts at and it would have been a good day to get it.”

The Dukes return to action Friday, 1 p.m. at the Holdrege Invitational.