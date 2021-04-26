York girls finish high in their own track invite

YORK – Strong performances from freshman Kassidy Stuckey, junior Brynn Hirschfeld and senior Maddie Portwine powered the host York Dukes to a third-place finish at the Yowell Track Classic on Saturday.
York’s 91 points were 22 clear of a two-way tie for fourth place between Beatrice and Fairbury, while Norris placed second with 103 points and Waverly won the Classic with 131 points.
In the 4x800, the Dukes sat in fourth place after the first leg of the race. Portwine then finished the second leg of the relay in 2:28.9, moving York into third at the halfway point. During the third leg Stuckey made a move, completing her two laps in 2:29.505 and giving Hirschfeld a five-second cushion over second place. Hirschfeld cruised to the finish line, completing the relay’s final two laps in 2:21.802.
When the dust settled, York (10:01.29) finished the relay nearly 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Waverly (10:17.16) and almost 25 seconds in front of third-place Seward (10:26.00).
Hirschfeld turned in another strong outing in the 800, posting a winning time of 2:19.28. Stuckey (5:30.27) and Portwine (5:31.75) finished first and second, respectively, in the 1600, just ahead of Norris’ Ellie Thomas, who placed third with a time of 5:33.634.
The trio again shined in the 3200, outclassing the rest of the field and finishing 1-2-3. Stuckey led wire-to-wire and won in 11:51.13, while Hirschfeld ran her two laps in 11:54.78 and Portwine finished in 12:02.07 — more than 30 seconds ahead of fourth place.
The Dukes also found success in the field, highlighted by Melanie Driewer and Morgan Driewer in the pole vault. Melanie, a junior, won the event by clearing 10-6, while Morgan earned a point with her sixth-place finish. In the discus, junior Jami Hoblyn took second with a best of 110-08. Additionally, sophomore Kelly Erwin placed third in the shot put with a 34-9 1/2.
“It went pretty well,” said coach Darrel Branz of the Yowell. “The girls 4x400 looked really solid, with Maddie, Brynn, Kassidy and Cailey (Faust). Brynn did really well in the 800, which we usually have her run and setting the meet record was nice.”
The staff, he said, will be “trying her (Hirschfeld) in the 3200 again to see what that is going to look like and as coaches will sit down and figure out if that is the plan going forward. We feel really good with the mile and that absolutely looks good. We didn’t run Brynn in that (1600), just figured that a 3200 and two 800s in a day was a pretty good day.”
Of Driewer, Branz said, “It would have been nice to see Melanie get the school record in the pole vault. She was close and had really good attempts at and it would have been a good day to get it.”
The Dukes return to action Friday, 1 p.m. at the Holdrege Invitational.
Team scores – 1) Waverly (131), 2) Norris (103), 3) York (91), T-4) Beatrice (69), T-4) Fairbury (69), 6) Seward (62), 7) Crete (31), 8) York JV (1)