York girls finish fifth at Class B state tournament

Stuhr’s putt game was probably better on Monday than it was on Tuesday, Miller said. That’s saying something when you consider the conditions the golfers competed in.

“I thought she putted great yesterday in those conditions. That might have been her best putting round in a while, and it (the conditions) was horrible yesterday,” Miller said of Stuhr’s tournament. “She was hoping to be in the low 80s, so she was disappointed.”

Abby York was on her game Tuesday. That’s what Miller was hoping to see.

“That was some of the best golf I’ve seen Abby play in a long time,” Miller said. “I was hoping she would have a good day because she’s always been on the cusp of it this season, but hasn’t had it all working together. But she really had a nice start and had a nice string of pars in the back nine.”

Miller added that, along with Stuhr, Abby York had grown into being a real leader on the team for the younger golfers.

Two more seniors — Rylie Krause and Kirsten Fike — tied for 49th (+77). Krause shot a 119 in the first round and a 102 in the second, while Fike had a 112 in the first and a 109 in the second round.

