York girls execute game plan in Hastings, stay undefeated

HASTINGS – Not much got past York’s man-to-man defense Saturday night on the road at Hastings, and that was a key reason why the Dukes’ girls basketball team stayed undefeated with a 40-28 win.

York, which came into the game Class B No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason ratings, controlled the game from the tip and never let the Tigers’ offense get going. Other than the first quarter, the Dukes held Hastings to single-digit scoring in the final three stanzas.

“I was really pleased with our defense. We executed the game plan perfectly,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “We wanted to take away Hastings’ top two scorers and we did. It was a total team effort as our guards defended the perimeter well and our defense in the lane was also outstanding.”

One of Hastings’ top scorers, McKinsey Long, came into the game averaging 14 points. She was held to five as the Dukes’ lengthy defense shut her down.

York recorded six blocks in the win, with junior Masa Scheierman getting four swats herself. The Dukes also had eight steals, with senior Meaghan Rowe and freshman Kiersten Portwine recording two each.