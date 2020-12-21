York girls execute game plan in Hastings, stay undefeated

HASTINGS – Not much got past York’s man-to-man defense Saturday night on the road at Hastings, and that was a key reason why the Dukes’ girls basketball team stayed undefeated with a 40-28 win.
York, which came into the game Class B No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason ratings, controlled the game from the tip and never let the Tigers’ offense get going. Other than the first quarter, the Dukes held Hastings to single-digit scoring in the final three stanzas.
“I was really pleased with our defense. We executed the game plan perfectly,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “We wanted to take away Hastings’ top two scorers and we did. It was a total team effort as our guards defended the perimeter well and our defense in the lane was also outstanding.”
One of Hastings’ top scorers, McKinsey Long, came into the game averaging 14 points. She was held to five as the Dukes’ lengthy defense shut her down.
York recorded six blocks in the win, with junior Masa Scheierman getting four swats herself. The Dukes also had eight steals, with senior Meaghan Rowe and freshman Kiersten Portwine recording two each.
While York’s defense did its job, the offense ran whenever it could. After taking a 12-10 lead into the second quarter, the Dukes outscored Hastings 11-5 in the second to grab a 23-15 edge.
Scheierman and Mattie Pohl both had six points at the half. Pohl was aggressive near the hoop and was rewarded with free throws – she went 4-for-4.
Support Local Journalism
Scheierman wound up leading the Dukes with 12 points and did solid and efficient work in the lane, showcasing a nice touch in the paint. Scheierman and guard Maddie Portwine – two 6-footers – created a nice 1-2 punch in the fourth, as Portwine collected a couple assists to Scheierman after penetrating the defense, then sneaking passes underneath and over the top of the Tigers’ defense to Scheierman for easy buckets.
The York girls improved to 5-0 on the season with a 40-28 win on the road in Hastings.Video highlights: https://t.co/9UvoeuFgu9Pics: https://t.co/iuXL2ULSkR#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/1U41pQ4w3Y— Steve Marik (@YNTMarik) December 20, 2020
Portwine, who’s committed to Fort Hays State University to play basketball, scored six of her eight points in the second half to help put away the Tigers and dished out four assists.
“Our offense did a good job of controlling tempo and taking quality shots,” Kern said. “We had a much better offensive start than we did against Aurora, and that set the tone for the game.”
York (5-0) is scheduled to travel to Adams Central (6-1) on Tuesday.
York (5-0) 12 11 9 8 – 40
Hastings (4-2) 10 5 7 6 – 28
York scoring: Masa Scheierman 12, Maddie Portwine 8, Mattie Pohl 8, Brynn Hirschfeld 6, Destiny Shepherd 4, Kiersten Portwine 2.
Hastings scoring: Maddie Hilgendorf 8, McKinsley Long 5, KK Laux 5, Sophie Cerveny 3, Dacey Sealey 3, Nyagour Duang 2, Alex Curtis 2.
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 1.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 2.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 3.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 4.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 5.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 6.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 7.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 8.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 9.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 10.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 11.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 12.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 13.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 14.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 15.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 16.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 17.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 18.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 19.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 20.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 21.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 22.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 23.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 24.JPG
York at Hastings girls basketball, Dec. 19 25.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!