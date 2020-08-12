YORK — Chris Ericson admitted wearing a mask while directing volleyball drills was a bit tough at first. But as time went on the head coach of York’s volleyball program, as well as his staff and players, got used to it.
After all, if the Dukes want to play a season this fall they’ll do their part, even if that means wearing a mask during play to protect against COVID-19.
“It’s a little tougher, but it’s one of those things that after a little bit of time we just get used to,” Ericson said of masking up at practice. “We’re not going to ask the kids to do something that we aren’t willing to do ourselves. There are times where we have to back off a little to get some distance between us and take the mask off so they can hear us, so there’s some learning on how to communicate there, too. All in all, it’s something we’ll gladly do if we’re able to get a season in because of it.”
The masks were just a minor part of York’s first official day of volleyball practice on Monday, though. The Dukes are in two-a-day mode this week, with practices at 6 a.m. and another later in the afternoon. Excitement was in the air. Plain and simple — everyone was happy to be back on the court again.
“It was very nice to get back in the gym,” Ericson said. “Being able to get into the gym in the morning at 6 a.m. for our first official practice, and especially with all the decisions that are up in the air at the collegiate levels, it was reassuring that we’re hopefully going in the right direction.”
York has a solid team coming back, led by a trio of strong players in seniors Addison Legg, Erin Case and 6-foot junior Masa Scheierman. Scheierman, a first team All-Central Conference member, recorded single-season school records in kills (394) and digs (371) to go along with 39 ace serves and 53 total blocks last year as a sophomore. In just two seasons, Scheierman already owns the school record for career digs with 626.
Joining Scheierman as Dukes that will make an impact include seniors Case (219 kills, 59 blocks), Legg (217 kills), Maddie Portwine (54 blocks), Natalie Rockenbach (375 assists, 40 aces) and junior Brynn Hirschfeld (526 assists).
“The girls were obviously really excited to be back,” Ericson said. “They came into conditioning all last week early in the morning, and again, I think they were just happy to be there and to start moving forward toward the goals they set for themselves for the year.”
The student-athletes didn’t seem to mind wearing masks, either. Ericson said they understand there are going to have to be some things that are different this year, and for the most part they’re embracing what they have to do.
“People talk a lot about the new normal, so adaptability is the new normal I’ve seen from these kids,” he said. “But again, we had a good summer so as far as what we’re seeing skill-wise in the gym, it’s nice to see that the time we were able to put in is paying off.”
After completing two-a-days this week, the Dukes will be back to normal after-school practices next week. York opens the season Aug. 27 at Hastings, which made the Class B state tournament last year.
