GRAND ISLAND – In the third game of the season, the York girls soccer team came up just short in a 2-1 loss against Kearney Catholic. The rematch Monday night followed a different script but ended in the same result, as the Stars exploded for four goals in the first half and pulled away down the stretch for a 6-0 shutout in the B-7 subdistrict opener for both teams.

“They jumped on us early by crossing the ball and crashing the net hard,” York head coach Rich Saxer said. “We didn't adjust great.”

The Stars opened the scoring nine minutes in to the game and added another goal 60 seconds later as they took a 2-0 lead with 30 minutes remaining in the first half. Kearney Catholic padded its lead with 12 minutes to go until halftime and notched a fourth first-half goal five minutes later.

Carrying a 4-0 lead into the locker room, the Stars netted two more goals in the 61st and 70th minutes to account for the final margin. Kearney Catholic finished with 14 shots for the game compared to five for York.

Sam McDaniel tallied eight saves in net for the Dukes in the loss and Lauryn Mattox notched a team-high nine steals, followed by seven from Josie Loosvelt and five from Mia Burke.

Kearney Catholic improved to 10-5 and advanced to the subdistrict finals against undefeated Northwest, while York saw its season end with an 8-8 record. The Dukes said goodbye to eight seniors Monday night, with Loosvelt, Burke, Rylyn Cast, Atleigh Hirschfeld, Megan DeHart, Abrielle Linder, Alyssa Alt and Tuva Franklin suiting up for the final time in their prep careers.

“We need to see the season as a whole. To finish 8-8 after last season's 5-10 is definitely an improvement,” Saxer said. “These girls are so much fun to coach. They played hard, and made each other better. The seniors especially are to be commended. They are an excellent bunch of leaders who have brought up the intensity level and have shown what determination is. We will miss them greatly.”