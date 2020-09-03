York girls defend home course, win invite

YORK – Coming into Thursday’s York Invite at the York Country Club, Dukes’ girls golf head coach Josh Miller wasn’t sure what to expect. Just two days earlier, his team was in the state’s Panhandle competing at the Scottsbluff Invite.
After Thursday’s action was over, it was clear the trip out west didn’t make much of an impact on his golfers as York won its own invite, shooting a team score of 396.
Shooting a sub-400 score is one of the goals the Dukes hoped to accomplish, according to Miller. Achieving that on a day where the wind roared was icing on the cake.
“The fact that this group did that today at one of the toughest courses we play in challenging conditions was a positive sign,” Miller said. “I was a little worried that our varsity girls would be dragging a bit after our trip out to Scottsbluff earlier this week, but they had great energy all day long.”
Leading the Dukes’ charge was Riley Stuhr, who shot an invite-best 88. Tuesday in Scottsbluff, where the Class B state tournament will take place, Stuhr placed sixth.
The Dukes’ Abby York shot a 96 while Rylie Krause ended her day with a 98. Kirsten Fike recorded a 114 while Regin Dunham had a 117.
The Dukes’ seniors – that’d be Stuhr, York, Fike and Krause – went out on a high note.
“Our seniors have worked very hard over their careers and I was happy for them today as they played their last 18-hole round at York Country Club,” Miller said.
Another positive aspect of Thursday’s invite was the York junior varsity team, which included Alyssa Alt, Piper Fernau, Kadence Foreman, Cameron Price and Tatum Holthus. That group really impressed Miller as it finished fourth with a team score of 446, which was better than seven varsity squads.
“Alyssa, Piper and Kadence took a big step forward today and gained great confidence for future competitions,” Miller said. “Rylie Krause had a career-best 98 while Alyssa and Piper topped out at 107, which landed all of them in the top 15. Some of the other JV players notched their best 9-hole rounds as well, and I hope this accomplishment motivates them to work on their game even more.”
Next up for the Dukes will be a triangular at York Country Club on Tuesday. York will welcome Crete and Elkhorn South. Action tees off at 4 p.m.
York Invite final team scores: 1. York 396; 2. Grand Island Northwest 439; 3. Seward 440; 4. York JV 446; 5. Aurora 447; 6. Columbus Lakeview 452; 7. Papillion-La Vista 456; 8. Lexington 457; 9. Gothenburg 459; 10. Waverly 484; 11. Schuyler 501.
York girls golf invite (1).JPG
York girls golf invite (2).JPG
York girls golf invite (3).JPG
York girls golf invite (4).JPG
York girls golf invite (5).JPG
York girls golf invite (6).JPG
York girls golf invite (7).JPG
York girls golf invite (8).JPG
York girls golf invite (9).JPG
York girls golf invite (10).JPG
York girls golf invite (11).JPG
York girls golf invite (12).JPG
York girls golf invite (13).JPG
York girls golf invite (14).JPG
York girls golf invite (15).JPG
York girls golf invite (16).JPG
York girls golf invite (17).JPG
