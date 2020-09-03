York girls defend home course, win invite

YORK – Coming into Thursday’s York Invite at the York Country Club, Dukes’ girls golf head coach Josh Miller wasn’t sure what to expect. Just two days earlier, his team was in the state’s Panhandle competing at the Scottsbluff Invite.

After Thursday’s action was over, it was clear the trip out west didn’t make much of an impact on his golfers as York won its own invite, shooting a team score of 396.

Shooting a sub-400 score is one of the goals the Dukes hoped to accomplish, according to Miller. Achieving that on a day where the wind roared was icing on the cake.

“The fact that this group did that today at one of the toughest courses we play in challenging conditions was a positive sign,” Miller said. “I was a little worried that our varsity girls would be dragging a bit after our trip out to Scottsbluff earlier this week, but they had great energy all day long.”

Leading the Dukes’ charge was Riley Stuhr, who shot an invite-best 88. Tuesday in Scottsbluff, where the Class B state tournament will take place, Stuhr placed sixth.

The Dukes’ Abby York shot a 96 while Rylie Krause ended her day with a 98. Kirsten Fike recorded a 114 while Regin Dunham had a 117.