York girls’ cross country an established contender in Class B

YORK – When the 2022 cross country season came to an end the York girls and the York boys teams finished on the same path, but are miles apart when it comes to returning experience for the 2023 season.

The York girls, who finished fifth in the team race, will return all six runners who competed at the Kearney Country Club in October at the state championships. They will have combined state experience of 11 years.

On the other hand the boys had two runners who finished up their careers with a combined seven years of experience, leaving the program in the hands of a talented field of freshman and sophomore runners next year.

Senior Colin Pinneo was a four-time state qualifier with his best overall finish being a 10th place his junior season. He was 33rd his freshman year, 11th during his sophomore campaign and this year was just out of the medals as he crossed the line in 16th place.

The other senior runner, the only two to qualify for the Dukes in 2022, Gabe Zarraga ended with three trips to Kearney with this his best year as he crossed the finish line in 23rd.

York head coach Eric Rasmussen said both seniors meant a lot to the program and were both great leaders.

“Colin and Gabe were great examples and both went out of their way to make sure that the underclassmen would be prepared to do the right things after they graduate. I am sure that this will continue throughout the winter and spring,” said Rasmussen. “Colin and Gabe were good leaders for the team this year. Both worked really hard all season and overcame obstacles. Both improved a lot from where they were as middle schoolers and underclassmen. Both are planning on competing in some postseason races and I expect both to run really well in track.”

York boys will be young next year, but Rasmussen feels they will be stronger and faster.

“I was really happy with how hard the boys team worked this season and how much improvement the underclassmen made throughout the season,” Rasmussen said. “The team will probably be young again next season but I think the underclassmen should be much stronger and faster. I think the boys team should be really strong in a couple of years if they continue to work as hard as they did during the season.”

On the girls team you have to look no further than junior Kassidy Stuckey who in 2023 will cap four years of excellence on the cross country courses. She has finished in the top 10 her first three years at state. Rasmussen added the team is loaded with a strong balance of experience and youth, many of which would have probably scored on other teams.

“We had a lot of non-scorers and even non-varsity girls that would have been scorers for a lot of teams in the state. We had a lot of younger athletes step up and improve throughout the season and there should be a lot of talent returning next season,” said Rasmussen. “We had a good mixture of experience and youth on our girls team this season and they ran their best races at districts and state. None of the athletes who ran at state will graduate this year and we were one of the deepest teams in Class B this season.”

Along with Stuckey, a three-time state qualifier who will be looking for her fourth next season, this year’s junior Emory Conrad will also look to 2023 with a chance of joining Stuckey as a four-time qualifier.

Sophomore Lainey Portwine ran 34th this year and is also on the road to being a four-time state qualifier as she enters her junior season, and the Dukes have three freshmen in Naomi Renner, Madalyn Stuhr and Ryleigh Wright who finished 22nd, 29th and 35th in their inaugural trip to Kearney.

“I think a lot of the juniors have done a good job of leading by example. Hopefully, as seniors, they feel more comfortable being more outspoken as leaders and encourage everyone to work hard, not only during the season but also out-of-season, and create an environment where everyone wants to work together and celebrates each other's successes,” Rasmussen added. “We have a lot of athletes who are getting ready for their winter sports. Many of those who are not in a winter sport have already started running. We want those not competing in a winter sport to follow a running schedule and have fun running. We focus on building a good base for improving endurance and injury prevention during the offseason but we also want to improve speed, running economy and overall athleticism.”