York girls cap weekend with 29 point win over Lakeview

YORK – York head coach Matt Kern said he is looking for more consistency from his offense and over the weekend the Dukes’ head coach liked a lot of what he saw from his team.

After a 12-point win over Holdrege on Friday night, York hosted the Columbus Lakeview Vikings in girls Central Conference play Saturday.

York got out to a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended the margin to seven points at the break, 32-25.

York hit hyper-drive in the second half outscoring the Vikings 29-7 as they claimed their 17th win of the season by the final score of 61-32.

York’s final regular season game will be this Friday night in Seward.

“I really like where we were offensively today. We did a real good job of working the high-low game with both Anna (Briggs) and Masa (Scheierman) and we kicked out and hit some shots, and when you can hit those perimeter shots it makes what we are trying to do on the inside so much easier,” said Kern.

Kern said while the offense has been better, future opponents won’t allow his team to have the offensive lapses it had been dealing with.