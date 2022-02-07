York girls cap weekend with 29 point win over Lakeview

YORK – York head coach Matt Kern said he is looking for more consistency from his offense and over the weekend the Dukes’ head coach liked a lot of what he saw from his team.
After a 12-point win over Holdrege on Friday night, York hosted the Columbus Lakeview Vikings in girls Central Conference play Saturday.
York got out to a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended the margin to seven points at the break, 32-25.
York hit hyper-drive in the second half outscoring the Vikings 29-7 as they claimed their 17th win of the season by the final score of 61-32.
York’s final regular season game will be this Friday night in Seward.
“I really like where we were offensively today. We did a real good job of working the high-low game with both Anna (Briggs) and Masa (Scheierman) and we kicked out and hit some shots, and when you can hit those perimeter shots it makes what we are trying to do on the inside so much easier,” said Kern.
Kern said while the offense has been better, future opponents won’t allow his team to have the offensive lapses it had been dealing with.
“We want to continue to emphasize what we want to do on offense and using the offense to score and really try to take the best shots. It’s looking better. It looked better this weekend and we will continue to work on that to just fine tune the details,” added Kern.
Saturday the inside game of the Dukes produced 27 points. Briggs was 6 of 10 from the field for 14 points. Scheierman added 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting and led the team with eight rebounds. Leading Duke scoring was senior Destiny Shepherd with 19 points on 6 of 12 from the floor and 2 of 7 on 3-point shots.
As a team the Dukes were 22 of 46 from the field for 48% and 6 of 17 on 3-point shots for 35%.
The Dukes went 11 of 14 at the foul line in the win.
Shepherd led with six assists and two steals, while Mattie Pohl also had two steals and nine points.
“We only allowed them seven points in the second half tonight so our defense has been playing really well and they have been doing a good job of giving teams multiple defenses looks,” Kern stated. “The last couple of nights we have shown some zone just to keep teams off balance. I like where we are defensively, but obviously we have to keep fine tuning and working on both sides of the ball.”
Lakeview (12-8) 10 15 5 2-32
York (17-4) 15 17 13 16-61