York girls bury Beatrice, cruise into district championship game

YORK – Entering Wednesday night’s Class B-5 subdistrict final, York and Beatrice stood right next to each other in the wild card standings, with the Dukes sixth in points and the Lady Orange seventh. With both teams likely to earn a district final berth as a wild card win or lose, Wednesday’s outcome meant more for seeding purposes and the chance to likely host a district final.

The Dukes answered the call, drilling a trio of shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter to build an early eight-point lead. By halftime, the cushion had swelled to 26-9 as York shot 9 of 16 from the floor in the opening 16 minutes compared to 2 of 14 for Beatrice.

York rolled from there, outscoring the Lady Orange in all four quarters to emphatically punch its ticket to Friday night’s district final with a 54-24 shellacking.

“To get going with that fast start, we hit some shots early, and when you have those fast starts at home the energy in the gym can get going,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “It was a great atmosphere tonight, and the girls had a great focus on offense and did a great job.”

In Monday’s subdistrict semifinal win over Seward, seniors Mattie Pohl and Destiny Shepherd combined for 26 of the team’s 38 points. Against Beatrice, York turned in a much more balanced attack.

Kiersten Portwine sparked the Dukes’ offense early, as the sophomore canned a pair of treys in the first quarter. Shepherd and fellow senior Masa Scheierman took over the load in the second quarter.

After Beatrice trimmed the deficit to 14-9, Scheierman drilled a pair of free throws and Shepherd responded with a personal 6-0 run before Scheierman scored the final four points of the half to cap a decisive 12-0 run. All told, the duo combined for all 14 of York’s points in the stanza.

Pohl paced the effort in the third quarter with five points to keep the pressure on Beatrice coming out of the break. The senior’s triple with 4:40 remaining in the period forced a Lady Orange timeout and gave the Dukes their largest lead of the game to that point at 34-10.

York led by as much as 32 points in the fourth quarter before Beatrice cut the deficit to 30 in the final minute.

The Dukes made just under half of their shots for the game, as they finished 19 of 39 from the floor. York shot the ball especially well from deep, connecting on 8 of 15 attempts from downtown. It also finished 8 of 12 from the foul line.

“This is the type of offensive production we need at district tournament time,” Kern said. “You want to play with these great teams, you’ve got to execute at a high level, make some baskets and shoot well. We did a great job passing and our offense played really well.”

While the Dukes clicked on all cylinders offensively, the Lady Orange fired mostly blanks for the better part of four full quarters. Beatrice went just 2 of 14 from the floor in the first half, and things didn’t get much better over the final 16 minutes. The Lady Orange finished just 7 of 34 (20%) overall and 3 of 18 from long range.

“Beatrice didn’t shoot real well tonight, and I suppose you’ve got to credit our defense a little bit because we really contained the lane, we got to the 3-point shooters we needed to get to,” Kern said. “We felt like we did a pretty good job. (We’re) a good defensive team, and we’ve got to continue to play that way to continue to advance.”

Portwine drilled three of the Dukes’ eight treys and poured in a game-high 11 points during the blowout. Shepherd joined her in double figures with 10, while Scheierman notched nine and Pohl added eight.

Lauryn Haggadone, Kynli Combs and Chloe Koch all scored three points for York, while Lainey Portwine, Anna Briggs and Josie Loosvelt tallied two apiece.

Kassidy Stuckey recorded one point to round out a balanced offensive attack that saw 11 different Dukes leave a mark in the scoring column.

“I love the variety. I love that we have a lot of weapons,” Kern said. “Those girls are all very capable (of) scoring, they all can shoot it, and when you have that it’s an advantage for sure. We have to continue to do our best to put them in the best position to be successful.”

Ellie Jurgens paced Beatrice with nine points. No one else notched more than four points for the Lady Orange, who will still likely earn a spot in the district finals as a wild card but now might have to travel instead of hosting.

York, meanwhile, improved to 20-4 on the season and will almost certainly host a district final Friday night for a spot in the state tournament. The Dukes’ foe is yet to be determined, and Kern wasn’t sure after the game who their opponent might be.

Regardless, the York head coach said he expects the team to come out with a lot of intensity Friday night, especially in front of their home crowd at the Duke Dome.

“We’re going to keep bringing a lot of energy; I think the energy was really good tonight,” Kern said. “You could sense the difference from the other night against Seward, so we want to have that energy going forward.”