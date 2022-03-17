York girls begin title defense at Concordia

SEWARD – The dawn of a new track and field season began Thursday afternoon, and with it came the start of the York girls’ state championship defense at the Bulldog Track & Field Challenge.

Action at Concordia University saw some promising early returns for the Dukes, who saw scoring from nine different athletes en route to a sixth-place finish.

York racked up 37 points to finish just behind fifth-place Fairbury’s 38.5. Seward totaled 75 points to finish atop the team leaderboard, while Blair scored 73 and Lakeview notched 70 to round out the top three.

Pole vault proved to be a big scoring event for York as all three Dukes cracked the top six. Junior Morgan Driewer cleared eight feet but could not pass 8-06 and finished sixth, while freshman Chloe Koch tapped out at nine feet and placed fourth in her first varsity meet.

Defending Class B state champ Melanie Dreiwer started her senior campaign with a solid performance, clearing nine feet to tie for silver with Blair’s Sami Cemer.

Senior Brynn Hirschfeld began her title defense in the 800-meter run on the right foot, pacing the field by 12 seconds and breaking the tape in 2:27.37 to win the event. Cailey Faust and Emory Conrad also notched top-10 finishes in the 800, though neither placed high enough to score.

Kelly Erwin landed on the podium in the shot put, as the junior hurled a toss of 35-09½ to take silver just behind Seward’s Desirae Hibbert’s winning 35-11. Junior Addison Cotton also scored in the event for York, recording a 34-04½ to place sixth.

Jami Hoblyn qualified for state in the discus last spring, and the senior turned in a solid performance in the event to begin the season. Hoblyn flung the disc 112-09 and finished in fourth place.

In the 1600, two-time state champ Hirschfeld and 2021 state medalist Kassidy Stuckey did not compete for York, but the Dukes still found scoring from sophomore Emma Snider. Snider crossed the finish line in 6:22.87 to finish sixth.

Moriah Eikenhorst added another point for York in the long jump, where the junior turned in a jump of 14-10½ and placed sixth.

Olivia Linhart just missed out on scoring during her first varsity action in the triple jump, as the freshman finished seventh with a 32-02. The Dukes’ 4x400 relay team also barely failed to score, as Hirschfeld, Conrad, Faust and Ashleigh Hills finished in 4:41.48 to place seventh.

York returns to action for the Platteview Invite on Wednesday afternoon. Action is set to begin at 1:30.