York girls basketball set up for continued success

“I want to thank these girls for their commitment to this team and season. It wasn't always easy, but we fought together through challenging times. I want to thank assistant coaches Molly Maronde and Matt Fike. Our girls are blessed to have these two great coaches on our coaching staff and I am grateful for the work they put in. They brought out the best in me. I want to thank our parents for their support, especially during the state tournament run. They helped make the experience something special the girls will never forget. Special thanks to Tyler Herman and our admin team for helping make this season happen. Thanks to the community for the continued fan support, especially down at state. Lastly, thank you to my wife and kids for supporting me through another great year of coaching basketball in York. Go Dukes!”