York girls basketball set up for continued success

YORK – As Matt Kern said early in the season, “We didn’t know if or when the plug would be pulled and the girls basketball season would come to a screeching halt.”
It was not an easy year and that goes for all the girls and boys basketball teams across the state and nation.
Some states never made it to the hardwood, period.
For Nebraska to make it to the end and complete the season with a state tournament, a combination of things had to go right.
“Looking back at November, the peak of COVID, we had no idea how long we would be playing. It is a credit to our admin team, the state association and the many people that wanted to safely push forward with high school sports. Our coaches and girls did such a good job of following protocol and doing our part to keep the season going,” said Kern. “After our first few games with almost nobody in the stands, to playing in front of a very large crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena at the state tournament, I will never take for granted the great support we have for our girls in this community.”
The Dukes finished up a very successful season with a record of 21-4; a first round win over Skutt Catholic and a close loss in the semifinals of the Class B State Tournament. They finished ranked No. 3 in Class B in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.
The Dukes will return the nucleus of their team for the 2021-22 season, but two seniors capped their high school basketball careers in Lincoln last Friday.
Maddie Portwine ended her year averaging 15.7 points and Meaghan Rowe, who started every game for the Dukes this year, ended their high school careers.
Kern talked about the two seniors and what they meant to the program.
“I'm so proud of this whole team, but I am particularly proud of our two seniors. Meaghan Rowe grew up in this program and has been committed to our goals since third grade. She was such a great leader this year and played so many roles on our team,” Kern stated. “The girls looked to her for leadership and unity and she always provided a calm demeanor. Meaghan was a team-first player.”
“Maddie Portwine was such a dynamic player and scorer. We looked to her in crunch time and she never let us down. She came up with the big basket on so many occasions and will be remembered as one of the greatest players and scorers to ever play in York,” Kern added. “It was fun to watch Maddie become more comfortable each year in the program and really develop as a leader. Maddie was a great teammate and always had the best interest of the team in mind. I'm so proud of both girls and they will be greatly missed.”
It will be tough replacing both the leadership and the quality of person both players were, but Kern knows he has a lot of options.
Guards Destiny Shepherd and Mattie Pohl will both be seniors next year as will post/center/forward Masa Scheierman who earned Class B All-State Tournament honors.
Kern was able to get a lot of players in the games this year so he has a wealth of experience to use to his advantage.
Those players who saw the floor in varsity action this year include; freshman Kiersten Portwine (who started a few games); Mia Burke (SO.); Rylyn Cast (SO.), Josie Loosvelt (SO.) and Addison Cotton, also a sophomore.
“It is always tough trying to replace seniors. As we look at next season, we will have to have some girls step into new roles. We will have to replace almost 20 points per game. Our returning nucleus of players has great experience and will be ready to make the jump next season,” commented Kern. “We have very strong classes coming up with great players and we know they will be excited about the challenge of finding a role on this team as well.”
The York JV team went 8-6 this year and a number of their losses were by three points or less.
“We feel really good about the girls coming back from that team along with our core returners on the varsity team,” said the 15-year head coach of the Duke program. “York girls basketball will continue to be in the discussion as a top team in the state in 2021-2022.
“I want to thank these girls for their commitment to this team and season. It wasn't always easy, but we fought together through challenging times. I want to thank assistant coaches Molly Maronde and Matt Fike. Our girls are blessed to have these two great coaches on our coaching staff and I am grateful for the work they put in. They brought out the best in me. I want to thank our parents for their support, especially during the state tournament run. They helped make the experience something special the girls will never forget. Special thanks to Tyler Herman and our admin team for helping make this season happen. Thanks to the community for the continued fan support, especially down at state. Lastly, thank you to my wife and kids for supporting me through another great year of coaching basketball in York. Go Dukes!”