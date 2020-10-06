York gets to 18 wins, but drops match to Adams Central

YORK - The York Dukes came into Tuesday night’s volleyball triangular having won nine matches in a row.
That win streak went to 12 games following a win over Lexington, but a loss to Class C1 Adams Central ended the run right there.
York faced Class B No. 9 (according to the Omaha World-Herald) Lexington in their first match and the Dukes, No. 6 in Class B, dominated from the opening serve as they earned the sweep by the scores of 25-11 and 25-19.
Adams Central came in with a record of 12-9 and left at 14-9 as they defeated York 2-0.
Adams Central also picked up a straight two-set win over Lexington.
York 2
Lexington 0
In the opening minute of the match, the Dukes and Minutemaids exchanged points until a kill from Erin Case gave the York girls a 7-5 lead and Lexington head coach Samantha Hammond used her first time out.
Up until that first time-out, York junior Masa Scheierman, who came into the match with 318 kills on the season, had been held to just one.
It didn’t take long for the 6-foot 1-inch outside/middle hitter to get rolling as she finished with six in the first set and ripped a match high 14 during the Dukes win.
As a team York had 26 kills to just 12 for the Minutemaids who were led by junior Cordelia Harbison with eight.
York gradually pulled away for the big win in the first set and in the second game the Minutemaids fell behind by a half dozen points midway through and the game played out at just about that pace.
York had just one ace serve and that belonged to Scheierman, while Case had 1.5 blocks and senior Addison Legg had an assist.
Adams Central 2
York 0
In the first set the Dukes fought off four set points, but a kill by Adams Central’s Caitlyn Scott gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead and the Dukes couldn’t get back their momentum.
Adams Central won the first game 28-26 and the second set 25-19 as the Dukes slipped to 18-6 on the year.
Scheierman, who led the Dukes in the first win over Lexington, had 14 kills but the rest of the York attack was only able to manage 11 more with Case finishing with six and the Dukes totaled 25 as a team.
Adams Central totaled 26 kills and were led by Scott with 11; Jessica Babcock added nine and Emma Estrada was charted with three.
In the second set the Patriots went up 10-5 and 16-10, before stretching the margin to 20-11.
York used kills from Scheierman and Legg along with two Adams Central serve receive errors to get back within 22-16, but Adams Central would not relinquish the momentum and went on to win the match.
