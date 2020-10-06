York gets to 18 wins, but drops match to Adams Central

As a team York had 26 kills to just 12 for the Minutemaids who were led by junior Cordelia Harbison with eight.

York gradually pulled away for the big win in the first set and in the second game the Minutemaids fell behind by a half dozen points midway through and the game played out at just about that pace.

York had just one ace serve and that belonged to Scheierman, while Case had 1.5 blocks and senior Addison Legg had an assist.

Adams Central 2

York 0

In the first set the Dukes fought off four set points, but a kill by Adams Central’s Caitlyn Scott gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead and the Dukes couldn’t get back their momentum.

Adams Central won the first game 28-26 and the second set 25-19 as the Dukes slipped to 18-6 on the year.

Scheierman, who led the Dukes in the first win over Lexington, had 14 kills but the rest of the York attack was only able to manage 11 more with Case finishing with six and the Dukes totaled 25 as a team.

Adams Central totaled 26 kills and were led by Scott with 11; Jessica Babcock added nine and Emma Estrada was charted with three.