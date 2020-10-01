York gets past Schuyler and Holdrege, falls to Seward at conference

YORK-The regular season officially came to an end on Thursday with the Dukes picking up two wins and dropping their third game of the year to the Class B No.7 Seward Lady Jays.
York will take a 13-14 record into the first round of the Class B-7 subdistrict starting next Monday at Plum Creek Park in Seward against the Columbus Lakeview Vikings.
York is the No. 2 seed; Lakeview is the third seed and Blue River is the fourth seed.
York and Lakeview will play at 4 p.m. with the winners of the first two games meeting up at 6 p.m.
The Class B subdistrct is a two-day double elimination tournament.
York opened the day in Lexington at the Optimist Complex with a 15-0 three-inning win over the winless Schuyler Warriors, but dropped their second game to Seward 8-0 in five innings.
The Dukes climbed to within one-game of the .500 mark as they ended the day with a 6-2 win over Holdrege.
York 15
Schuyler 0
The Dukes scattered 14 hits and scored 12 first inning runs as the bats were alive in the 15-0 win.
York was led offensively by four batters who combined to go 8 for 10; score nine runs and account for 11 of the 15 runs batted in.
Senior Meaghan Rowe was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, knocked in four runs and blasted a home run.
Also going yard was sophomore Lauryn Haggadone as she was 2 for 3 with three RBI; junior Cori Combs was 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs and Ashleigh Hills was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one run batted in.
Haggadone did not allow a hit in two innings of work and she struckout five, while freshman Sam McDaniel pitched one frame and did not give up a hit.
“It was a good win for us. Lauryn pitched well and the bats were hitting,” said York head coach Kent Meyers. “It was important to get a lead and let the non-starters get some playing time.”
York 6
Holdrege 2
Another strong outing in the circle by Haggadone sparked the Dukes to the 6-2 win.
York scored one run in the first, then added two more in the third on junior Mattie Pohl’s two-run home run to make it 3-0.
The Dukes had six hits in the win as Rowe led the way going 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in and junior Rebecca Libich went 1 for 3 with double and a run scored.
Haggadone pitched all seven innings and allowed just four hits, two of those home runs and she struckout four.
“Lauryn pitched another great game and we hit well in the game,” explained Meyers. “Overall the defense played solid.”
Seward 8
York 0
In three games against the Seward Lady Jays this year the Dukes have been out scored 29-0.
On Thursday they managed just three hits against Bluejay starter Sydney Parra and Meyers said with the Dukes headed to Seward for subdistirct action on Monday the girls have to figure out a way to hit her.
“I know it sounds like a broken record, but we have to find a way to hit their pitcher, or it will be a long two days in Seward next week,” Meyers stated.
The only hits for the Dukes were off the bats of Cori and Kynli Combs and McDaniel.
Seward was led by Parra who went 2 for 3 with a home run and a RBI, while Claire Geidel was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Seward finished with seven hits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!