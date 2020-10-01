York gets past Schuyler and Holdrege, falls to Seward at conference

Senior Meaghan Rowe was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, knocked in four runs and blasted a home run.

Also going yard was sophomore Lauryn Haggadone as she was 2 for 3 with three RBI; junior Cori Combs was 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs and Ashleigh Hills was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one run batted in.

Haggadone did not allow a hit in two innings of work and she struckout five, while freshman Sam McDaniel pitched one frame and did not give up a hit.

“It was a good win for us. Lauryn pitched well and the bats were hitting,” said York head coach Kent Meyers. “It was important to get a lead and let the non-starters get some playing time.”

York 6

Holdrege 2

Another strong outing in the circle by Haggadone sparked the Dukes to the 6-2 win.

York scored one run in the first, then added two more in the third on junior Mattie Pohl’s two-run home run to make it 3-0.

The Dukes had six hits in the win as Rowe led the way going 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in and junior Rebecca Libich went 1 for 3 with double and a run scored.