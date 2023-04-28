BLAIR – The York Dukes track and field teams traveled to the Blair invite on Thursday and went up against some of the best competition in the state.

This was the last tune-up for the Dukes before they head to Schuyler on Tuesday for the 2023 Central Conference Track and Field championships. That will be the Dukes' final competition before York heads west to Holdrege and the B-5 district meet on Tuesday, May 9.

On Thursday, Bennington won the girls team title with 117 points, Elkhorn North placed second with 94.5, Seward was third with 84 and York put up 54 points for fourth place.

The Dukes failed to score any points on the boys side in the running events as Elkhorn North won the boys title with 104 points, second was Elkhorn with 96 and rounding out the top three teams was Blair with 69.

The York boys finished with 19 points for ninth place in the 10-team field.

The York girls are building a machine in the throws as the Dukes went 1-2-5 and picked up 20 points in the shot put. Senior Kelly Erwin had a season best of 39-3 ½ to win the event and right behind her was another senior, Addison Cotton, with 38-1 for second place and a PR. Lauryn Haggadone, a third senior, registered a throw of 36-5 and placed fifth.

Erwin also added a sixth place in the discus with a toss of 103-04.

York junior Kassidy Stuckey scored 18 individual points as she won the 3200 with a time of 11:27.37 and finished second in the 1600 with a clock stopping 5:24.05.

York also scored well in the pole vault with Morgan Driewer and Chloe Koch each picking up seven points as they tied for second. In the hurdles, freshman Katlyn Krausnick was sixth with a time of 17.05 seconds.

All of the boys' points came in the field events as the Dukes went 2-4-6 in the pole vault. Junior Hudson Holoch cleared 12-6 and took second, Brandon Wegrzyn was fourth and Joe Burgess capped the top six with a vault of 11-6 and secured the final point.

In the discus Morgan Collingham was fourth with a throw of 134-10, which was his best throw this season, and Dalton Snodgrass in the discus took sixth with a season PR of 129-11.

Senior Jude Collingham tossed the weighted ball 49-4, his personal best in the shot put as he finished fifth in a tough field.

Girls team scoring - 1.Bennington 117; 2.Elkhorn North 94.5; 3.Seward 84; 4.York 54; 5.Elkhorn 46; 6.Aurora 42; 7.Omaha Skutt Catholic 40; 8.Blair 33.5; 9.Omaha Roncalli Catholic 16

Boys team scoring - 1.Elkhorn North 104; 2.Elkhorn 96; 3.Blair 69; 4.Aurora 67; 5.Omaha Skutt Catholic 59; 6.Bennington 42; 7.Mount Michael Benedictine 36; 8.Seward 25; 9.York 19; 10.Omaha Roncalli Catholic 10