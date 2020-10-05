York gets another shot at Columbus Lakeview in subdistrict semifinal

SEWARD — The York Dukes softball team came into Monday’s B-7 subdistrict tournament at Plum Creek Park in Seward as the No. 2 seed.
Seedings, however, didn’t seem to matter to the No. 3 Columbus Lakeview Vikings, who handed the Dukes a 6-3 loss in York’s first game.
Faced with a win-or-see-the-season-end situation against Blue River in the night cap, the Dukes came to play and ended Blue River’s season with an 11-1 win in only four innings.
York (14-15) will get another shot at Lakeview in a semifinal of the tournament on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The winner gets top-seeded Seward (21-8), which beat both Blue River and Lakeview 10-0 in four innings on Monday and will come into the subdistrict championship rated Class B No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal Star.
Lakeview 6, York 3
Sophomore Lauryn Haggadone was the York offense as she went 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs. She also started in the circle for the Dukes and struck out seven batters with four walks in four innings before being pulled for Meaghan Rowe in the top of the fifth with York up 1-0. Haggadone had given up two hits.
Lakeview tied the game in the fifth when Abbie Scholl hit an RBI.
Haggadone again hurt the Vikings in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run home run that landed almost in the same spot in left field as her first-inning solo shot.
But the Dukes’ two-run lead didn’t last long as Lakeview rattled off a four-run sixth that included a run off a York error and a three-run home run from Calie Booth that gave her team a 5-3 edge.
York had an opportunity to score more runs in the sixth as the bases were loaded with just one out, but the Dukes failed to cash in as their base runner on third was picked off by Lakeview catcher Molly Frenzen to end the inning.
Frenzen then stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI single to left in the seventh to put the Vikings on top 6-3. The Dukes had no answer in their final three outs.
York outhit Lakeview 8-7 and had one error. Jami Hoblyn went 2-for-2 while Cori Combs, Sam McDaniel and Baylie Holthus all had one hit.
Rowe pitched three innings in relief and struck out three with two walks. She gave up five earned runs and five hits.
York 11, Blue River 1
The Dukes easily ousted Blue River, which is comprised of players from David City, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City.
Blue River actually led 1-0 after the top of the first, but its lead didn’t last long as Haggadone, Mattie Pohl and Hoblyn all hit an RBI in the bottom half of the frame to put the Dukes up 3-1.
It was all down hill from there for Blue River, which was outhit 14-2 in the game.
York scored two more runs in the second, one in the third and a game-ending five in the fourth.
Rowe hit an RBI single in that deciding inning while McDaniel smashed a bases-clearing three-run double and Holthus hit an RBI.
Rowe pitched all four innings and allowed just two hits and one run while striking out three with one walk.
