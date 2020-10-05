York gets another shot at Columbus Lakeview in subdistrict semifinal

SEWARD — The York Dukes softball team came into Monday’s B-7 subdistrict tournament at Plum Creek Park in Seward as the No. 2 seed.

Seedings, however, didn’t seem to matter to the No. 3 Columbus Lakeview Vikings, who handed the Dukes a 6-3 loss in York’s first game.

Faced with a win-or-see-the-season-end situation against Blue River in the night cap, the Dukes came to play and ended Blue River’s season with an 11-1 win in only four innings.

York (14-15) will get another shot at Lakeview in a semifinal of the tournament on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The winner gets top-seeded Seward (21-8), which beat both Blue River and Lakeview 10-0 in four innings on Monday and will come into the subdistrict championship rated Class B No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal Star.

Lakeview 6, York 3

Sophomore Lauryn Haggadone was the York offense as she went 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs. She also started in the circle for the Dukes and struck out seven batters with four walks in four innings before being pulled for Meaghan Rowe in the top of the fifth with York up 1-0. Haggadone had given up two hits.

Lakeview tied the game in the fifth when Abbie Scholl hit an RBI.